City Of Vail’s Spring Clean-Up Day Scheduled For Saturday, May 22

The City of Vail is reminding residents that tomorrow (Saturday) is their annual community wide clean-up day. The city shed will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for people to dispose of large, unwanted items, such as couches, chairs, mattresses and other similar materials. City officials note they will also be accepting televisions, appliances and electronic devices, but there will be disposal fees associated with these objects. These can be paid at Vail City Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today (Friday) or by calling 712-677-2210. Residents can request disposal assistance from city crews by calling that number as well.