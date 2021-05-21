newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Analysis: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – When Brjánn Bettencourt rolled out of bed on Wednesday morning to find the assets in his cryptocurrency portfolio slammed in their biggest selloff in years, he knew exactly what to do: buy more. “Investing in crypto is not for the faint of heart,” said Bettencourt, a 32-year-old photographer in Toronto who has owned bitcoin and ether over the last year-and-a-half to complement his stock portfolio. “I’m looking at this as a serious long-term investment.”

wixx.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Retail Investors#Stock Investors#Stock Trading#Investing#Reuters#Vanda Research#Gamestop#The Federal Reserve#Retail Interest#Retail Trades#Coinbase Data#Trading Volume#Investment#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Leveraged Positions#Financial Stability#Dogecoin Prices#Social Media Hype#Regulators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Several Bitcoin Miners Said To Halt China Operations Over Regulatory Crackdown, Intensifying Crypto Selloff Worries

Worries about cryptocurrencies have intensified after some Bitcoin (BTC) miners halted their China operations following Beijing’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and trading, Reuters reported Sunday. What Happened: Huobi Mall, part of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said it has suspended crypto-mining services to mainland Chinese clients and will focus on overseas businesses,...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Bitcoin Markets Fall Amid High Volatility

Bitcoin has lost 5.86% against the US dollar so far this week, closing yesterday's session at the 34,730.3 level after falling 7.60%. It seems that the crypto bear market has already started, though considering how volatility affects this market, it's not clear how long this could last or whether Bitcoin will end up coming back to this year's highs.
Marketskitco.com

Hong Kong to restrict crypto exchanges to professional investors

Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in Hong Kong will have to be licenced by the city's markets regulator and will only be allowed to provide services to professional investors, according to government proposals published on Friday. Governments and financial regulators around the world are still assessing whether and how they should regulate...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s...
Retailfinancialadvisoriq.com

Vanguard to Grant Qualified Retail Investors Access to Private Equity

Vanguard says it’s expanding access to private equity investing to certain individual investors. The company has been offering private equity to institutional clients — including pensions, endowments and foundations — since 2020 in partnership with HarbourVest, according to the firm. This summer, Vanguard will extend that access to accredited investors...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Ethereum Versus Bitcoin After the Crash

The cryptocurrency ecosystem has suffered a meltdown and plunged last week. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled as much as 50% from its recent highs, and most other cryptocurrencies dropped even more. Ethereum (ETH-USD) hit $2,000 during Wednesday’s crash, after reaching $4,000 not long ago. The reasons for the meltdown are numerous. Read...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Crypto market volatility peaks as Bitcoin and altcoins seek to recover

As crypto price volatility rises, some are hopeful the market will revert to the upward path, which will flush out any weak hands. The crypto market bloodbath that is currently engulfing the entire industry will likely go down in history as one of the key points to remember regardless of whether the prices recover or continue going downward.
NFLvoguebusiness.com

From crypto to clothes: Why Gen Z are investors now

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Before 2020, words like dogecoin and finfluencer might have sounded strange to the common ear. But in the wake of Covid-19, members of Gen Z are taking finances into their own hands, spurred on by the rise of financial literacy content on social media, a culture of flipping streetwear, and new investment apps like Robinhood. And that’s changing how and why they consume luxury goods.
StocksCNN

Crypto investors to Elon Musk: Please stop tweeting!

New York (CNN Business) — The prices of bitcoin, dogecoin and other digital currencies have plunged more than 40% in recent weeks. While Elon Musk isn't the only reason for the crypto carnage, he certainly isn't helping. Whether it's going on "Saturday Night Live" and joking that dogecoin is a...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast

EUR/USD. “Some Committee members would consider it appropriate to start discussing the topic of curtailing monetary stimulus if the US economy is moving quickly towards the targets set by the Fed,” the minutes of the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which was published on Wednesday, May 19, say. The wording is more than vague. But it was against this background that the bears tried to strengthen the dollar and drop the EUR/USD pair down. As a result, having bounced off the high of the last eight weeks at 1.2245, it dropped by 85 points – to support1.2160.
New York City, NYhawaiitelegraph.com

Solidus Labs Announces $20 Million A Round, to Enable Safe Crypto Markets and Transform Financial Risk Monitoring

Evolution Equity Partners is leading the round, which also includes prominent financial institutions and former CFTC and SEC leaders. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Crypto-native risk monitoring and market surveillance leader Solidus Labs announced today it has secured $20 million as part of its series A funding round, led by Evolution Equity Partners. Additional participating investors include Hanaco Ventures, which led Solidus Labs' seed funding round in early 2019, 645 ventures, leading crypto exchange FTX and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments.
StocksStreet.Com

Crypto and Stocks: Should Investors Be Worried About Linkage?

I wrote last week on Real Money Pro that I didn't like cryptocurrencies at those levelsThe fact that bitcoin crashed to $30k, a level I (and almost everyone else) found interesting and rebounded from there, hasn't changed my mindI think the "use" case for crypto, especially from corporations, has dropped dramatically in the past weekYou can now ad...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Falls to $35K on Warning of China Crackdown – eToro Crypto Roundup

Altcoins suffer double-digit losses in marketwide meltdown. Anxiety has washed over the crypto market, while cascades of selling push prices down to the same levels as before Tesla announced its Bitcoin treasury allocation. Tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been widely blamed for giving the market jitters, which turned...
Businessetftrends.com

This Commodities ETF May Hold Important Equity Market Clues

Commodities and equities are two distinct asset classes, but there are times when members of the former can prove instructive about what’s in store for the latter. For many investors, pinpointing when and which commodities will deliver stock market clues is difficult, and understandably so. That stands to reason because many market participants are under-allocated to commodities in the first place. However, the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEArca: DBC) not only fills the broad commodities allocation void; some its components can provide valuable equity market insight.
MarketsNBC New York

Billionaire Ray Dalio Says He Owns Bitcoin, and Its ‘Greatest Risk Is Its Success'

Though billionaire investor Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has previously expressed concern about the future of bitcoin, he has also noted that the cryptocurrency earned his respect. Now, he reveals, "I have some bitcoin," Dalio told CoinDesk during its 2021 Consensus conference. The interview...
MarketsPosted by
Newsweek

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ray Dalio Backs Bitcoin Over Traditional Bonds

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio suggested in an interview released on Monday that he backs Bitcoin over traditional bonds. During the interview with CoinDesk's Chief Content Officer Michael J. Casey, Dalio, the founder of the world's top hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, spoke about an inflationary scenario, where Bitcoin becomes more attractive for investors as the value of the dollar decreases.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Ether Bounce After Disastrous Week for Crypto Market

Demand from wealthy investors looks to have brought relief to the battered cryptocurrencies. “Crypto funds, macro funds, opportunistic venture capitalists are beginning to buy this dip in BTC, ETH as well as blue-chip DeFi by staggering limit orders and running longer time-weighted average prices,” crypto financial services provider Amber Group tweeted early Monday.