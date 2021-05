May 9th to 15th is National Women's Health Week. Self-care comes in all shapes and sizes, whether it be drawing yourself a nice bubble bath, doing a fresh manicure, treating yourself out to a nice meal, or having a mini dance party. All of these habits are great quick fixes to turning your day or mood around, but they don't provide long-term results. For instance, you can have off days where you get stuck in a funk and your emotions don't feel like they make any sense. But learning how to combat those emotions with a mood-tracking tool may be the answer to managing and understanding both your mood and emotional patterns in a more clear and effective manner.