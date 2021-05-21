Justice for Palestine Rally
Palestinians have been suffering at the hands of the oppressive Israeli occupation forces. This latest bit of violence sprouted from the forced displacement of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and the multi-day bombings of Gaza as well as oppression and attacks the Palestinians are facing all over their land. Join us in supporting the Palestinians in their resistance to the oppression they face. Location: Goodale Park. Facebook.columbusfreepress.com