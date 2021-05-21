newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, OH

Justice for Palestine Rally

columbusfreepress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePalestinians have been suffering at the hands of the oppressive Israeli occupation forces. This latest bit of violence sprouted from the forced displacement of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and the multi-day bombings of Gaza as well as oppression and attacks the Palestinians are facing all over their land. Join us in supporting the Palestinians in their resistance to the oppression they face. Location: Goodale Park. Facebook.

columbusfreepress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palestine, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Palestine, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#Oppression#Protest Riot#Palestinian Violence#Palestinian Attacks#Israeli#Rally#Palestinian Families#Gaza#Sheikh Jarrah#Goodale Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Country
Palestine
News Break
Protests
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Ilhan Omar accuses Israel of 'terrorism' amid clash with Hamas

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Israel of "terrorism" following deadly air strikes in the Gaza Strip after Hamas reportedly launched seven rockets at Jerusalem. "Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid," Omar wrote on Twitter on Monday.
WorldWashington Examiner

Biden equivocates on Israel security

America is unjustly calling on its close ally Israel to exercise restraint. Amid Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's launching of more than 1,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, the Biden administration seems to have forgotten who is to blame for this crisis. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken observed that "the most important thing right now is exactly what we're doing, which is to be engaged across the board and pushing on deescalation."
Societythebrag.com

Rage Against the Machine voice solidarity with Palestine

Rage Against the Machine have voiced their opinion on the recent tragic airstrikes targeted at Palestinians. They took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Palestine. They wrote, “The violence and atrocities we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah, the Al Aqsa compound and Gaza are a continuation of decades of Israel’s brutal apartheid and violent occupation of Palestine. We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms”.
Amherst, MADaily Collegian

Students for Justice in Palestine organize commencement-day drive-by to show solidarity with Palestine

The University of Massachusetts Students for Justice in Palestine organized a drive-by demonstration on undergraduate commencement day on Friday to spread awareness of the recent violent attacks on Palestinians in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Starting early in the afternoon and continuing into the evening, demonstrators drove around campus and throughout...
Middle EastYNET News

Hamas postmortem: The 'Zionists' started Gaza fighting

With a ceasefire set to begin Friday 2am after 11 days of fighting between Gaza and Israel, the Palestinian terror group that rules the enclave has already begun to dissect the events leading up to the heaviest round of violence since the 2014 war. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter.
Protests104.1 WIKY

Pakistanis rally in support of Palestinians

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Ten of thousands of Pakistanis marched in support of the Palestinians on Friday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb blast killed six people at one rally in southwest Pakistan. Shrugging aside restrictions linked to the...
Middle EastColumbian

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Burlington rallies for Palestine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marks Nakba Day for millions of Palestinians and their supporters around the world. In Burlington, more than 100 people gathered at Battery Park in solidarity. Speakers rallied the crowd and even sang about the conflict, claiming it’s not an equal war but rather an occupation...
ProtestsNews 12

Peaceful pro-Palestine rally held at Grand Army Plaza

About 300 people gathered for a peaceful rally at Grand Army Plaza Friday to hold Shabbat and raise their voices in support Palestine. The organization Jewish Voice for Peace said they organized the Shabbat rally. Many of the demonstrators said they are against an apartheid state, and marched right down...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

[Photos] Orlando rallies in support of Palestine following week of Gaza airstrikes

The conflict between the state of Israel and Palestinian citizens reached its worst point in over 15 years last week. Following a police raid on the Al Aqsa mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the pending removal of several Palestinian families from an East Jerusalem neighborhood and the closure of a plaza frequently used by Palestinians to gather after celebrations and prayer, both Israel and Hamas (the governing body of the Gaza Strip) have ramped up missle strikes, attacks and raids.
Middle EastThe Guardian

Are Israel and Palestine on the brink of another war?

Oliver Holmes, the Guardian’s Jerusalem correspondent, talks to Rachel Humphreys about the violence that has broken out between Israel and Palestine. In recent weeks there has been a sharp escalation in anger over Israel’s half-century occupation, its ever-deepening military grip over Palestinian life and a wave of evictions and demolitions. In Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded in near-nightly protests that escalated over the weekend and spread to other areas of Israel and the occupied West Bank. Following weeks of intense violence in Jerusalem, Hamas, the Islamist group that holds power inside Gaza, fired a barrage of rockets towards Jerusalem on Monday evening. Since then, it has launched hundreds more at Israeli towns nearby, and Israel has conducted dozens of airstrikes, including hits on residential buildings. More than 80 people, including at least 17 children, have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry. In Israel, seven people, including two children, have been killed.