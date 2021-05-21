newsbreak-logo
Louisville Metro Council approves 180-unit housing development

By Marty Finley
Louisville Business First
 1 day ago
A councilman had previously raised concerns about potential safety and environmental impacts of the project, but ultimately dropped the objections.

