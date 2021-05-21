newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Defending Dissents From Denials of Certiorari

By Law Journal Editorial Board
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court recently denied certiorari in the matter of Small v. Memphis Light, Gas & Water, a case which effectively challenged the continued viability of a 1997 decision (Trans World Airlines v. Hardison) which interpreted Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Hardison interpreted the statutory requirement that employers “reasonably accommodate” an employee’s religious practices so long as the accommodation does not impose an “undue hardship” on the employer’s business. Congress did not define “undue hardship,” but the court did, holding that undue hardship was anything that imposed “more than a de minimis cost” on the employer.

www.law.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certiorari#Denials#Civil Court#The U S Supreme Court#Trans World Airlines#Digital Membership#Alm#Build#Religious Favoritism#Undue Hardship#Justice Byron White#Employers#Benefits#Title Vii#Employees#Unlimited Access#The View#Free Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Why These Appellate Judges Are Taking Senior Status

A number of judges on federal appeals courts in the past few weeks have announced plans to take senior status—but the exits aren’t expected to result in major ideological changes on those courts. Judges Richard Paez and William Fletcher on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit have...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

High stakes as Supreme Court takes up abortion case

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging Mississippi’s law banning all abortions after 15 weeks. The lower federal courts had struck down the Mississippi law on the basis of established Supreme Court precedent, that states could not prohibit abortion prior to viability of the fetus (or child in the womb).
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Write Your Appellate Briefs for the Court, Not Your Client, and Other Tips for Effective Arguments

One of the questions most often asked at seminars on appellate advocacy is what should be the tone of a brief. The answer—that most former judges and experienced appellate advocates give—is that your effort should be to persuade the judges that you are correct. Hyperbole, personal jabs at your opposing lawyers, and overconfidence are counterproductive. Judges do not like it, and it becomes a distraction for them.
Congress & Courtsrealclearmarkets.com

SCOTUS Happily Reins In IRS

Last Monday, the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in a little known case that nonetheless will have a significant impact on an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) which has grown increasingly dismissive of the rules and procedures it’s meant to follow. The case, CIC Services v. Internal Revenue Service, didn’t make headline news but dealt overzealous tax collectors a unanimous loss before the highest court in the land.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

At the Supreme Court, precedent takes a leave of absence

Day by day, it becomes clearer how willing — maybe even how eager — the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is to discard precedents it dislikes. And, day by day, as the court acts and Republican state legislatures feel increasingly empowered to push the constitutional envelope, it also becomes clearer how dire are the consequences — for abortion rights and reasonable gun regulation, among other matters.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Challenge before Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Congress & CourtsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Wicker defends election laws from federal takeover

This past week, Senate Democrats continued their headlong push for S.1, a sweeping bill that would upend the way our nation runs elections. The Senate Rules Committee, of which I am a member, held an all-day meeting that featured vigorous debate and allowed Republicans to offer amendments to remove the bill’s worst provisions. Unfortunately, Democrats blocked these amendments and are trying to pass the bill without any Republican votes. Yet the bill’s supporters face an uphill battle in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has recently declared his opposition to the bill.
Congress & Courtsworkerscompensation.com

US Supreme Court 831 (b) Micro-captives - Surprising Unanimous Decision

US Supreme Court 831(b) – Captive Advisor Win Expands Beyond Workers Comp. A recent US Supreme Court 831(b) micro-captive decision (unanimous) set a precedent that may go well beyond just Workers Compensation or insurance. The case was CIC v. IRS. The link will provide a 23-page PDF file of the decision filed last week.
Congress & CourtsDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: This case could remake abortion law

The Supreme Court this fall will hear a case from Mississippi that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, except in cases of rape where the crime has been reported to police, or cases in which the life of the mother is in danger. Lower courts have rejected the law as...
Congress & CourtsWinchester Star

Charen: What if Roe is overturned?

As soon as the Supreme Court granted cert in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I rushed online to see the anticipated outcry. More on that in a moment. The case challenges the constitutionality of Mississippi’s gestational age law that barred abortions past 15 weeks except in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Returning the ghost of Eric Holder to the Justice Department

It appears that the Democrats’ federal election takeover bill, H.R. 1, may not pass the U.S. Senate, but a new proposal threatens to be as bad as the first. Beware the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — a backdoor way of implementing some of the worst provisions of H.R. 1 and stopping commonsense election reforms like voter ID.