Iowa's economy continued to sputter in April, as the state lost jobs for the second time in three months. Nonfarm employment dropped by 5,800 workers from March to April, inching Iowa's unemployment rate up to 3.8% from 3.7% in March, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state still has the 10th-lowest unemployment rate in the country. However, the latest figures show Iowa's job growth has lagged the nation's for six months.