10 Movies From the 90s You Probably Forgot About

Sam Rockwell is either an actor that people know really well or don’t really know at all. He’s the kind of guy that can play one of the nicest people in any movie he shows up in, or he can be the biggest scuzz you’ve ever seen, and everything in-between. He can also be entirely forgettable while he’s doing it or hide in plain sight since the guy can take on a lot of different roles that people might not fully recognize him in. There are plenty of movies that would be easy to remember him in since he takes on the lead or one of the most prominent roles, but trying to pick him out in some movies or remember him is somehow difficult for a number of reasons. One is that he’s acted alongside some of the most famous names in the business on the way to becoming one of the most famous individuals around, and another could be due to the fact that he’s actually a very believable tagalong that is there for a specific reason but at the same time feels like he’s the fifth wheel and somehow doesn’t take up enough space to be counted. There’s no doubt of his skill and talent since the guy can do whatever is needed of him, but there are those times when it’s actually pretty difficult to remember if he’s been in a movie or not.