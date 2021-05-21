newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Movies From the 90s You Probably Forgot About

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My husband and I were trying to find a movie to watch the other night, so we were scrolling through HBO Max and Rush Hour popped up. Sam said "I used to love these movies" and I replied that I had forgotten all about the Rush Hour movies, but I used to love them too." So we decided to watch Rush Hour, and we had both forgotten how funny the movie was. Then we started talking about other movies from our childhood that we had forgotten about. Sam and I were both kids in the 90s so many of the movies we remember from the 90s are kid's movies, but we went on a trip down memory lane, and I figured if we forgot about these movies, maybe you did too!

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Hbo Max#Funny#Love#Kids#Husband#Rush Hour#Memory Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

100 best 90s movies

Stacker ranked the best '90s movies based on a Stacker score that represents a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. Watch now: Terry Rogers plays a Mother's Day tribute to Usher. Tequila-infused cookies? That's the Shorty Mix Gourmet way. How Mission Taco balances the perfect blend of...
Violent Crimesmashed.com

The Anthony Bourdain Far Cry Cameo You Probably Didn't Know About

Typically, when a person appears in a cameo in a film or television program, we often assume the famous person has agreed to appear in this project. Think Anthony Bourdain's appearance in "The Big Short," which you can watch on YouTube. In it, Bourdain is explicitly introduced as himself to explain the concept of collateralized debt obligation via the metaphor of unsold halibuts. The same also is true for his appearance on "Yo Gabba Gabba," "Sanjay and Craig," and "The Simpsons."
Moviesthevistapress.com

How Much Do You Remember or Know About Movies?

TR Robertson — Most of you have a favorite movie, like going to the movies, or like watching movies on T.V., either on cable or on DVD’s or Blue-Ray’s. When you see these movies, how closely do you watch the movie? Do you look for little details, do you recognize many of the “bit part” actors and actresses that are part of the movie, do you listen to the background music, do you notice the scenery or props? These little details and much more make up everything about a movie. Avid movie goers claim to be able to “rattle” off specific information about a variety of movies. Some are able to quote nearly every line from certain movies.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies You Totally Forgot Sam Rockwell Was In

Sam Rockwell is either an actor that people know really well or don’t really know at all. He’s the kind of guy that can play one of the nicest people in any movie he shows up in, or he can be the biggest scuzz you’ve ever seen, and everything in-between. He can also be entirely forgettable while he’s doing it or hide in plain sight since the guy can take on a lot of different roles that people might not fully recognize him in. There are plenty of movies that would be easy to remember him in since he takes on the lead or one of the most prominent roles, but trying to pick him out in some movies or remember him is somehow difficult for a number of reasons. One is that he’s acted alongside some of the most famous names in the business on the way to becoming one of the most famous individuals around, and another could be due to the fact that he’s actually a very believable tagalong that is there for a specific reason but at the same time feels like he’s the fifth wheel and somehow doesn’t take up enough space to be counted. There’s no doubt of his skill and talent since the guy can do whatever is needed of him, but there are those times when it’s actually pretty difficult to remember if he’s been in a movie or not.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Why Snake Eyes Doesn’t Wear His Mask In His New Movie

The reaction to the first trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins has mostly been pretty positive. There’s only so much you can glean from a teaser, but this one has some ninja action, chase scenes, and a couple of other G.I. Joe cameos. So far, so good. The one...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in May

It's May, and we have good news: There are plenty of TV shows and movies coming to Amazon. This month is bringing a varied group of originals, from the Barry Jenkins miniseries The Underground Railroad (May 14), about a woman's attempt to escape slavery, to the J Balvin documentary The Boy From Medellín, which premiered May 7, to the anthology series Solos (May 21), starring Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, and Helen Mirren, among others.
MakeupElle

50 Truly Iconic Beauty Looks From Your Favorite '90s Movies

Raise your hand if you hoarded butterfly clips in the '90s. Come on, we know we weren't the only ones. Between the trips to Claire's to buy hair accessories to the truly devastating makeup choices we made that are now immortalized in our yearbook, we can only think of one place to blame: Hollywood. But it wasn't all bad. From Pretty Woman to She's All That, please enjoy this very thorough deep-dive into the most influential '90s cinematic beauty looks of all time.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hanks Movie Has Been Removed From Disney Plus

Believe it or not, there was a time when many industry insiders weren’t convinced that rising comedic star Tom Hanks would be able to make a successful transition into the altogether different world of establishing himself as a powerhouse dramatic talent, which sounds ridiculous to hear today given his status as one of the finest actors of the modern era.
Moviestasteofcinema.com

10 Great Movie Sequels You’ve Probably Never Seen

Fantasia captured the hearts of children and adults alike with its iconic imagery set to epic classical music pieces. It was a simple, yet effective premise for Disney, birthing famous shorts like The Sorcerer’s Apprentice and Night on Bald Mountain. These images endured over the years, with The Sorcerer’s Apprentice even serving as a flagship animation from Disney at the level of something like Steamboat Willie.
MoviesPosted by
TheWeek

A movie about Cher is in the works from the producers of Mamma Mia!

Is Hollywood strong enough to live without a Cher biopic? Clearly not. Just in time for her 75th birthday, Cher announced a movie about her life is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board. Craymer said the film will bring the singer's "empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen," adding, "Her unparalleled success in music film and TV has inspired generations." Cher is also producing the film, according to People.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Watch a pair of exclusive never-before-seen Supernatural clips, among the last there will ever be

The final episode of Supernatural, a.k.a. the longest-running primetime genre series in TV history, aired back in November, at last concluding the epic story of Sam and Dean Winchester—brothers, monster hunters, consumers of vast quantities of beer and burgers. (Okay, mostly Dean on the latter front.) If you’re one of the many who occasionally gaze forlornly at the TV listings, knowing there will never again be a new encounter with Crowley, or a chance to sing along to “Night Moves” in the duo’s signature 1967 Chevrolet Impala, fret not: Next week brings the release of Supernatural: The Complete Series box set on Blu-ray and DVD, and with it a whole host of bonus material, from deleted scenes to final-season retrospectives to new interviews with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. It even includes behind-the-scenes chats with them from way back before season one even aired, so you can marvel at the fact that they were ever so young, and then turn to your own graying visage in the mirror, wondering where the time went. Oh, right—you spent it watching Supernatural.
MoviesTime

This Summer, We’re Going to Go to the Movies More—and Love It More

Over the past year, most of us have spent at least some time speculating on the ways in which the pandemic will change us. We’re never going to take hugging for granted. We’re going to wear sequins for daytime. We’re going to look forward to boring in-person meetings, having learned that boring Zoom meetings are hardly an improvement. To this cheerful patchwork vision of our future selves, I’m adding one hopeful scrap: we’re going to go to the movies more.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A New Horror Movie On Netflix Is Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

The saying that there’s no such thing as bad publicity could never have been coined in the age of social media, where thousands of people gleefully unite online to level their contempt at a single subject with relentless and merciless ridicule. One such target, Netflix’s horror What Lies Below, is now trending precisely because of how much everyone hates it.