Texas Schools Can No Longer Require Masks After June 4, 2021. Texas governor bans local governments, schools from requiring face masks with new Executive Order 36. Governor Abbott argues mask mandates infringe on the liberties of Texans, and individuals should have the freedom to chose whether or not to wear a mask. Its important to note the Executive Order does not apply to private businesses, so stores may continue to require masks if they choose to do so.