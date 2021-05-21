Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 "University Gold" Drops Soon: Photos

Nike’s annual N7 collection will be releasing soon as today we bring you a look at one of the pairs from the lineup with this Nike Air Zoom Type. The Nike Air Zoom Type “N7” starts off by being blanketed in black all over the upper in a stealth suede construction. For contrast we see the addition of a tan leather on the eyestays with thick Swooshes on the side panels that are hit with a colorful embroidered outline. The signature N7 branding appears on the heels, tongues, and insoles while a thick white midsole and black rubber outsole wrap things up on the Nike Air Zoom Type “N7” that will be releasing soon for $150.