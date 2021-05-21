Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 "University Gold" Drops Soon: Photos
Virgil Abloh has consistently been regarded as one of the best designers in the fashion world. While his designs are certainly polarizing, Abloh has been able to captivate streetwear and fashion enthusiasts who like to see something different yet eerily similar at the same time. Back in 2017, Abloh grew his profile by working with Nike on the infamous "The Ten" collection which remains highly regarded as one of the best Nike collabs of all time.