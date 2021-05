A few simple changes could make all the difference, especially with your stress levels. The pandemic definitely changed a lot for us. For many, the biggest change was no longer going into the office to work. It was an awkward and challenging change and it may still be giving you issues. If you haven't gone back into the physical office, you might need a refresher on how to operate best in your remote setup. Or perhaps you were just notified that your home office will be your permanent office from here on out.