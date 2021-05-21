newsbreak-logo
Ozzy Osbourne Recovers Guitar, Amp Looted from Music School

Ozzy Osbourne must feel like he’s flying high again — some of the music gear looted from a school with ties to his late pal, Randy Rhoads, has been recovered. Sources connected to the case tell TMZ … Randy’s first electric guitar and the original Peavey amp used for his “Quiet Riot” album were recovered earlier this week after someone turned them in to police. We’re told the items have now been handed over to Randy’s family.

