Immigration

Heathrow rumoured to re-open Terminal 3 for 'Red List' arrivals from 1 June.

By MilesFromBlighty
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 1 day ago
The Guardian is reporting news this evening that Heathrow Airport is planning to re-open Terminal 3, closed for many months, to act as a clearing point for arrivals from Red List countries. At present arrivals from these high-risk locations have had separate queues in immigration, but there have been complaints that these have been near Amber and Green arrivals causing concerns around infection.

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

