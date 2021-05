The Cody Filly softball team had no problem going on the road Friday afternoon, taking out the Rock Springs Tigers 12-3. Rock Springs (5-7, 4-5 West) took an early lead and still led 3-2 by the start of the fifth inning, but Cody (10-3, 6-3 West) woke up in that inning, scoring five runs off only two hits. The Fillies added one more in the sixth and four in the seventh to make it a blowout by the end.