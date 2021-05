Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were scheduled to face trial Aug. 23 on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter. The trial for the three former Minneapolis cops charged for their roles in the death of George Floyd has been pushed back until next March. The judge in the case cited a desire to let a federal civil rights case against the three former officers as well as Derek Chauvin, convicted in Floyd’s murder, proceed first. The justice also noted he wanted to put some distance between the officers’ and Chauvin’s, which sparked national news coverage.