newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Watch Now: House candidate Bouchard impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

Corydon Times-Republican
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS House candidate Bouchard says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18. Anthony Bouchard says he went public with the information after learning that people were investigating the relationship in opposition to his candidacy against Rep. Liz Cheney.

www.corydontimes.com
View All 29 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us House#Us House#House Candidate Bouchard#Rep Liz Cheney#Impregnated 14 Year Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Wyoming StateHerald-Palladium

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Sex Crimescitizensjournal.us

‘Like The Romeo And Juliet Story’: Anthony Bouchard, Primary Challenger To Liz Cheney, Defends Impregnating A 14-Year-Old

Republican House candidate Anthony Bouchard acknowledged in an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune Thursday that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard, a Wyoming state legislator seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022, first revealed his past actions in a Facebook live video saying that he had a relationship with the girl, but omitted her age. He said that he made the revelation to beat the press after learning that some were looking into it.
Congress & Courtsbuckrail.com

Rep. Liz Cheney on future of GOP, ‘we have to save the party’

WYOMING — Representative Liz Cheney was busy this week appearing on news outlets, talk shows and radio stations to discuss the future of the Republican Party following her removal from her leadership position. On May 14, Cheney appeared on CNN’s The Lead, with Jake Tapper. That same day, House Republicans...