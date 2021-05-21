newsbreak-logo
Music

Amorphis share “House of Sleep” live lyric video

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile concerts and cheering crowds seem to be a long-lost echo from the past these days, melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis bring back some of the life and incomparable energy that many of us have been missing so desperately. Recorded during a special hometown show that took place on December 7th, 2019, little did the Finns know that this would be one of their last concerts before the pandemic outbreak in early 2020. With 15 tracks in total and a running time of over one and a half hours, Amorphis takes you on a journey through their past, showcasing their best songs from the last 30 years that saw the band turn into one of Finland’s finest metal exports.

