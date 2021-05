On the Islanders and Penguins. This is is the classic battle. Offense versus Defense. So far this year the Penguin got the better of the Isles winning 6 of the 8 games and looking confident doing so. This is a battle of two of the best coaches in the NHL and who will be able to let his team play to their strengths. The Isles hold a definite edge in goal and on defense, but the Penguins are way ahead in the scoring abilities...and they already were prior to landing jeff Carter...