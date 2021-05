It’s been an interesting few months of tentative travel after spending most of the previous year stuck in and near my home. My first tentative post-vaccination trip was a long weekend in Washington D.C. back in March, which I wrote about. And then similar trips to the Boston area and New York City, which I did not. During that time period, I received my second vaccination, and then my wife and kids were all vaccinated twice as well. We’re ready for the future.