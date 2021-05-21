newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

By The Associated Press
Boston Herald
Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press and San Jose Mercury News.

