Refresh Your Wardrobe With This J.Crew Sale

Update, May, 12, 2021: It has now been more than two years since I wrote the ode to J.Crew's Dock Shorts below. And upon revisiting, I realized something: It's all very much still true. They are the perfect, all-scenario shorts for your summer. Especially so considering the fact that this summer, we're all looking for go-between garments that work just as well lounging on the couch as they do sipping an Aperol Spritz by the bay with friends. These shorts are great for that. And that, too. With eight color options, you'd be hard pressed not to find a pair that fits the palette of your wardrobe quite nicely. And, if you're like me, and everyone else in the world, you've become accustomed, if not addicted, to the drawstring waistband.