COVINGTON, Ga. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. COVID-19 has affected many people over the last year, and businesses have not been spared from this fact. Many industries have suffered in light of this event, and it hasn’t been unheard of to see establishments going under from COVID-19 alone. Luckily, there have been a decent number of companies who have been able to survive the economic impact of this pandemic. Jones Septic Solutions is one of those groups.