Georgie Howell couldn’t watch. Her daughter Tabitha Worsley, 26, was riding in the 2021 Grand National, on her horse Sub Lieutenant. Howell was there, her hands over her face. Within 10 minutes, 31-year-old Rachael Blackmore, riding Minella Times, became the first woman to win the world’s most famous race. As retired jockey Lizzie Kelly wrote on Twitter afterwards: “As a little girl I sat on my pony and pretended to be AP McCoy. Little girls now can pretend to be Rachael Blackmore.”