newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

After the long isolation of COVID-19, vaccinations are helping us return to a normal life

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic has proved devastating for so many people. Many have lost loved ones, colleagues, and friends to this horrible disease. As students, we were isolated from classmates, and forced to turn to the virtual world to connect with professors and professionals alike. Social isolation has caused me to lose connection with many of my classmates and future colleagues, and the change to virtual learning has been extremely difficult, despite the best efforts of my professors.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Cleveland, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Normal Life#Social Isolation#Long Life#Work Life#Social Life#Covid#Normalcy#Mass Vaccine Rollouts#Virtual Learning#Medical#Students#Uncertainty#Friends#Classmates#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports 871 new coronavirus cases: Saturday update

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday afternoon that the state has 871 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases to 1,096,617, which includes confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Eighty-one more Ohioans on Friday died with COVID-19 and 1,004 new cases have been confirmed.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Vax-a-Million plan is an inspired idea: Ted Diadiun

CLEVELAND -- “You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit into the wind,” sang the late, great troubadour Jim Croce. Good advice. Those things, along with pulling the mask “off that ol’ Lone Ranger,” are worthy of worry. But for some reason, people seem to become concerned over a...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

As coronavirus cases decline, Cleveland companies beckon employees back to office

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More Cleveland-area companies are taking steps to bring employees back to the office as coronavirus vaccinations increase and case numbers drop. Business leaders say they don’t know whether a return to normal office life will last because they need to reconsider their budget capacity for rent. Anecdotal evidence, though, shows downtown Cleveland might bustle in coming weeks, boosting restaurants and businesses that lost foot traffic in the pandemic.
Mental HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Effort to limit who can be appointed to ADAMHS boards is ill-timed and wrong

Individuals and families with experience with mental illness and substance use disorders and citizens representing diverse communities deserve to continue to have a voice on local Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) boards. However, a provision being considered by the Ohio Senate in the budget bill, Amended Substitute House Bill 110, would eliminate required appointments and allow an option to shrink the number of ADAMHS board members.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Wolstein Center to continue offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through May 31

CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for another two weeks. The Pfizer two-dose coronavirus vaccine will be administered at the Wolstein Center through May 31. Anyone age 12 or older can receive the vaccine. The site will be open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

CDC mask update triggers changes in mask mandates across the U.S.; Walmart drops mask requirement: Coronavirus update for May 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The latest mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered changes in mask mandates across the country, and Walmart, Costco and Trader’s Joe lifted mask requirements in their stores. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online....
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...