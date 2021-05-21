After the long isolation of COVID-19, vaccinations are helping us return to a normal life
The COVID-19 pandemic has proved devastating for so many people. Many have lost loved ones, colleagues, and friends to this horrible disease. As students, we were isolated from classmates, and forced to turn to the virtual world to connect with professors and professionals alike. Social isolation has caused me to lose connection with many of my classmates and future colleagues, and the change to virtual learning has been extremely difficult, despite the best efforts of my professors.www.cleveland.com