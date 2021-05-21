Oregon Basketball: Projected starting 5 after Quincy Guerrier transfer

Oregon basketball has been active in the transfer portal this offseason and that was necessary given the need for about three starting-caliber players. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, and LG Figueroa have all moved on, leaving a big void in that starting lineup. The only way the Ducks would win a third straight Pac-12 regular season title would be through the portal. The incoming freshman class didn’t make up for the veteran losses and would likely cause a rebuild instead of a reload.