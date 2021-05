I am so late to the cryptocurrency game. I’ve heard murmurings for some time now that this is what we should be investing in but I’ve never really looked into it. Mainly because I don’t really understand it. The closest I got was listening to The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast about the fraudulent Ruja Ignatova and her scandalous pyramid scheme (basically the main message here is that, whatever you do, DO NOT invest in OneCoin). Then my friends started investing, and my family, and I started to get a bit of FOMO.