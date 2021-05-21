newsbreak-logo
The Underrated Sci-Fi Sitcom You Can Find On Amazon

By Liam Mathews
Looper
Looper
 1 day ago
There are a lot of '90s sitcoms that people watch over and over on streaming services. "Friends" and "Seinfeld" are the big ones, and more recently, "The Nanny" has joined their ranks after arriving on HBO Max. But there are a lot more scattered across all the streaming services that don't get as much love but are still worth watching. One of them is the goofy aliens-on-Earth sci-fi sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun," which is available to stream on Amazon Prime (with commercials, since it's technically streaming on IMDb TV, which is accessible for free via Amazon).

