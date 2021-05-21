Inter Miami faces another hungry, winless opponent Saturday on the road at Chicago

For the second week in a row, Inter Miami is on the road against a winless opponent at the bottom of the MLS standings. The Chicago Fire (0-4-1) is mired in a 300-minute scoreless streak, much like FC Cincinnati last weekend, but Inter Miami coach Phil Neville is not taking Saturday’s game (6 p.m., UniMas, TUDN) at Soldier Field lightly. He is demanding that his players build off the 3-2 win over Cincinnati.