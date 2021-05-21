Mayor G.T. Bynum signs executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday he has signed an executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency.

The civil emergency has been in place since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following consultation with Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group, I have signed an executive order that ends the civil emergency Tulsa has been under since the outset of the pandemic in our community.” Bynum said. “Our civil emergency will officially end at midnight tonight.”

“Thank you to all Tulsa County residents for your efforts and sacrifices to save lives and stay safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said. “The Tulsa Health Department continues to support the health, safety and well-being of Tulsa County residents. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free to everyone age 12 and older. Please encourage your friends, family and neighbors to receive the vaccine so our community is better protected.”