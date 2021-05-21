newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Mayor G.T. Bynum signs executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency

By Skyler Cooper
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLRQL_0a79qJG800

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday he has signed an executive order ending Tulsa’s civil emergency.

The civil emergency has been in place since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following consultation with Tulsa Health Department leadership and members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group, I have signed an executive order that ends the civil emergency Tulsa has been under since the outset of the pandemic in our community.” Bynum said. “Our civil emergency will officially end at midnight tonight.”

Bynum’s order officially ends the emergency at midnight tonight.

“Thank you to all Tulsa County residents for your efforts and sacrifices to save lives and stay safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said. “The Tulsa Health Department continues to support the health, safety and well-being of Tulsa County residents. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free to everyone age 12 and older. Please encourage your friends, family and neighbors to receive the vaccine so our community is better protected.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
County
Tulsa County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Emergency Department#I#Mayor G T#Mayor Gt Bynum#Tulsa County Residents#Community#Midnight Tonight#Covid 19 Vaccines#Thd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
KRMG

Tennessee moves to the forefront with anti-transgender laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Conservative lawmakers nationwide introduced a flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills this year, but no state's political leaders have gone further than Tennessee in enacting new laws targeting transgender people. Lawmakers passed and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed five new bills into law, consistently dismissing concerns that...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
Oregon StatePosted by
KRMG

Oregon among blue states slow at lifting COVID restrictions

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — (AP) — The sand was packed on a recent sunny day at this upscale beach town on Oregon's coast, but signs of the state's cautious approach to the pandemic were still everywhere. Almost all the beachgoers wore masks — those that didn't got nasty looks — and lines for a seat at the many local cafes and restaurants snaked down the sidewalk because of rules limiting capacity to 25%.
EducationPosted by
KRMG

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Standardized tests are returning to the nation’s schools this spring, but millions of students will face shorter exams that carry lower stakes, and most families are being given the option to forgo testing entirely. With new flexibility from the Biden administration, states are adopting a patchwork of testing plans that...
Oklahoma City, OKJournal Record

Inhofe proposes $7.5M for police mental health training

Less than a week after a man who said he was mentally ill was killed by Oklahoma City police, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced legislation that would boost mental health training for law enforcement. On Friday morning at the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial, the Republican senator told a small group...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Oklahoma Statedarientimes.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Tulsa, OKNews On 6

Tulsa Transit, THD Partnering To Encourage Tulsans To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Tulsa Transit is partnering with the Health Department to encourage more Tulsans to get vaccinated. The program gives free rides to people who use the bus to get their first and second doses. This new partnership with Tulsa Transit and the health department not only gives more access to the vaccine, it doesn’t cost taxpayers a dime.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

Oklahoma COVID-19 Update for 18 May 2021

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0) Other Facilities Total 6 (1) Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.