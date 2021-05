When picturing national parks in the United States, places like Yosemite, Zion and Yellowstone often spring to mind. But Badlands National Park in South Dakota is a place of extraordinary beauty. There are so many things to do in Badlands National Park and it utterly took our breath away. We had seen the Alberta Badlands, but I must admit, The South Dakota Badlands take it to a whole new level. We’re going to show you all the not to miss lookouts and things to see to make the most of your trip to this beautiful destination.