Military

Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By RAF CASERT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
BRUSSELS — (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened.

Jurgen Conings, 46, an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies, was still thought to be hiding in a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium that over 400 soldiers and police officials have combed for three straight days.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said the man disappeared Monday and hung around the residence of one of several people he threatened before boobytrapping his own car with ammunition and four anti-tank missile launchers inside.

Van Quickenborne refused to confirm that Conings' target on Monday was virologist Marc Van Ranst, a key scientific advisor on Belgium's COVID-19 program.

“It is clear the man is armed and dangerous and that he said he had dangerous plans,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT. “Over the coming hours and days, operations to catch him will continue.”

The pandemic has polarized opinion in many European nations, and Van Ranst previously had received death threats, including from Conings.

The fugitive run by the experienced solider embarrassed the Belgian government. Conings, who had been on the anti-terror watch list for three months, was able to hoard heavy weapons in army barracks before disappearing this week.

Conings had a three-decade career behind him as a sniper and expert marksman before he started making threats and racist remarks on Facebook that earned him disciplinary sanctions. He remained authorized to work with arms.

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

Related
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Italian Police Seize Weapons, Nazi Flags From Far-Right Group

ROME (Reuters) - Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people belonging to the 'Last Legion' group...
Public Safetywtvbam.com

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons. Support local...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over 400 specialized forces in Belgium have intensified their search for an armed soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list because of his extreme right-wing sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy weapons before disappearing this week. As the experienced soldier evaded capture for a third day running, the Belgian government looked for clues of blunders that could have allowed the 46-year-old to gain access to an array of weapons, including four anti-tank missile launchers, despite the knowledge he was a clear threat to society. The man, identified as Jurgen Conings, threatened several people, including a top virologist involved in Belgium’s COVID-19 program. He landed on the anti-terror watch list in February.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

German 'refugee' soldier in dock over far-right attack plot

A German soldier who posed as a Syrian refugee denied plotting an attack on high-ranking politicians as he went on trial in Frankfurt on Thursday in a bizarre case fuelling concerns over right-wing extremism. Franco Albrecht, 32, stands accused of plotting "a serious act of violence that endangers the state". He is also charged with fraud and illegally possessing weapons and explosives. His lawyer told the court that Albrecht was the victim of a "public witch hunt" and "character assassination", and denied his client had planned an attack. Yet prosecutors say the Bundeswehr lieutenant had taken weapons and explosives from the German army in his plot to carry out an attack on targets including high-ranking politicians such as then justice minister Heiko Maas.
Violent CrimesClick2Houston.com

Putin says school shooting in Kazan 'has shaken all of us'

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the deadly school shooting in Kazan “has shaken” the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership. “The tragedy has definitely shaken all of us,” Putin said, speaking at a meeting...
EuropePosted by
Daily Mail

Mass grave containing bones, clothes and shoes of Nazi massacre victims is uncovered near Belarus village where 1,000 women, children and pensioners were slaughtered

Bone remains, fragments of clothing and shoes are among the items Belarusian investigators have uncovered at a mass grave of civilians killed by the Nazis during World War II. Chilling photos show officials working to unearth ammunition, bones and, at times, full skeletons from the previously unknown mass grave, discovered near the village of Logoza.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

They helped British soldiers in Iraq. Now they’ve been left behind to die

It has been over half a year since he has seen his wife and child or any of his friends. Half a year since he has really left the house where he is hiding. But today, despite the grave dangers, he has decided to make an exception.Hoodie pulled down over his face, sweeping nervous glances from side to side, Ali makes his way over to our car, checking he is not being followed.The chosen meeting place is a busy junction in Baghdad, and we drive around avoiding checkpoints so as to look less out of place. The air crackles with...
MilitaryPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ethiopian soldiers armed with guns and grenades raid hospital featured in CNN report

Ethiopian soldiers armed with machine guns, sniper rifles and grenades raided a hospital in Ethiopia’s war-torn northern Tigray region earlier this week in retribution, doctors say, for a CNN investigation that revealed Ethiopian and Eritrean troops were blocking humanitarian aid to patients there. Medical staff at the University Teaching and Referral Hospital in the besieged The post Ethiopian soldiers armed with guns and grenades raid hospital featured in CNN report appeared first on KTVZ.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Belgian Authorities Scour National Park For Rogue Soldier

Belgian security forces on Thursday were combing a national park for a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures. Hundreds of police and army personnel were deployed on the hunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after his abandoned vehicle...
MinoritiesInternational Business Times

Jihadist Gets Life For Deadly Attack On German Gay Couple

A Syrian jihadist received a life sentence on Friday for stabbing a German tourist to death and severely wounding his life partner in a homophobic attack in Dresden. In a case described by German media as the country's first deadly Islamist assault targeting gay people, the eastern city's superior regional court convicted the 21-year-old assailant, identified only as Abdullah A., of murder.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

French pilot 'was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire and drop bombs around him as part of terrifying hazing ritual'

A French pilot has filed a legal complaint after being subjected to a traumatic hazing ritual in which he was tied to a target and had fighter jets open fire around him. The unnamed man had just been posted to an airbase in the south of the island of Corsica in March 2019 when he was grabbed by colleagues and tied up with adhesive tape.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Myanmar: dozens of police reported killed in clashes with anti-coup movement

Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed on Sunday, rebel fighters have claimed, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country’s eastern fringe. In one battle, the People’s Defence Force (PDF) – a civilian anti-junta movement that fights back against security forces with homemade weapons – said at least 20 police died and a police station seized in Moebyel town, Shan state.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Rogue Belgian soldier lurked near potential target's home

A Belgian soldier with suspected extreme-right views who absconded with military weapons spent two hours lurking near the home of a potential assassination target, officials said Friday. An investigating judge has opened a probe into an alleged "terrorist attempted murder" four days after 46-year-old Jurgen Conings disappeared, leaving behind "troubling" letters threatening coronavirus experts. The search for the serviceman, which has been joined by specialist police units from four countries and troops backed with armoured cars and helicopters, has focused around a national park in northeastern Belgium, near the Dutch border. But four days later, officers have lifted a cordon around the Hoge Kempen park, near where the suspect's abandoned car was found earlier in the week with anti-tank rocket launchers inside. He is thought to have taken more weapons with him and gone on the run.