COVID-19: UN chief calls for G20 vaccine task force, in 'war' against the virus

By WHO/Nadege Mazars
UN News Centre
 3 days ago

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday urged the world’s richest economies to take a central role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic by stepping up support for vaccines for all people, everywhere. Stressing that no one is safe until everyone is safe, the UN chief told the G20 Global Health Summit...

news.un.org
