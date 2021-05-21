newsbreak-logo
Economy

How Crypto Might Offer Haiti an Escape From Its Slavery Debt Legacy

By Michael J. Casey Sheila Warren
CoinDesk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s why this episode, on the potential for blockchain technology and digital currencies to empower people in such places, begins with a powerful monologue by Sheila about the shameful, century-long legacy of a slavery-era debt. That debt, imposed by France in punishment of Haiti’s citizens for freeing themselves from their slave masters in a rebellion that founded their independence in 1805, later became a U.S.-owned asset serviced by a bank that would become Citibank. In that sense, this long-standing problem is directly related to the issue of Wall Street’s power and dominance in the age of dollar hegemony, a power that is challenged, in theory, by cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

