Money Reimagined: Hey Elon, Bitcoin Can Green the Grid

The cryptocurreny and Elon Musk battle continues. On Saturday, May 22, Musk responded to a Twitter comment saying he supports cryptocurrency over fiat money. Cryptocurrencies, and in particular Bitcoin, have been taken on a whopping rollercoaster ride these past few weeks, in large part thanks to Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is no stranger to Twitter or voicing his thoughts unapologetically, and of late, his regular notes on the social media platform about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin have sent people, and the value of the digital currencies, into a tizzy.