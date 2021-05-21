newsbreak-logo
Money Reimagined: Hey Elon, Bitcoin Can Green the Grid

By Michael J. Casey
CoinDesk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentifying a core reason for the gut-wrenching plunge in cryptocurrency prices this week is complicated because falling prices create their own reality, prompting investors to sell even more. In this case, this was exacerbated by debt. As prices fell, investors who’d borrowed to finance their bets had to liquidate them to cover their positions. This is an ever-present danger in all financial markets but that it played out so violently this time speaks to how deeply lending and borrowing is now integrated into crypto.

