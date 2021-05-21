GOING DARK: Scenes from Larenim Park Amphitheater 2021

View more in
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Lifestyle|vineyardgazette.com
Scenes From Martha's Vineyard: May 2021
The beach plums along Sengekontacket Pond shows signs of primping itself for a remarkable display, migrant birds are appearing among the fresh green of tree limbs just beginning to leaf, and almost as many shops are opening their doors in the down-Island towns as daffodils are blooming. It's May on the Vineyard.
Music|newsnirvana.com
Legacy Park Amphitheater concert lineup features four tribute acts
Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation's summer season at the Legacy Park Amphitheater lineup will include four acts playing tributes to some of the most well-known entertainers of all time. The season will begin on June 18, 2021 with “Elton Dan and the Rocket Band” kicking off summer with a tribute...
Museums|kidfriendlydc.com
Scenes from Forces of Nature at the Renwick Gallery
After being closed for over five months, the Renwick Gallery is one of the Smithsonian museums that will reopen its doors again starting this Friday, May 14. And before you think I was able to get in early to capture these scenes, let me clarify that they are from a visit there last fall.
Lifestyle|lakevillemn.gov
Ritter Farm Park After Dark
Keep the kids up late and experience Ritter Farm Park after hours! We’ll begin with a campfire and s’mores. Lakeville Environmental Resources staff will teach you to identify the songs and looks of different frog species. A nighttime hike through the woods will let you use your new-found knowledge and all your senses to discover frogs (maybe even spring peepers!), owls, bugs and other creatures of the night. You’ll see night in a whole new light! Don’t forget your flashlight! Families encouraged, youth must be accompanied by an adult.
Winter Park, FL|Orlando Sentinel
Tiedtke family pledges $750K for Winter Park amphitheater in partnership to host Enzian events
Winter Park has found a donor for its $750,000 outdoor amphitheater, part of a $41.7 million library and events center project slated to open later this year. Philip and Sigrid Tiedtke, through the Florida Charities Foundation, offered to pick up the entire tab for the arena at the events center, which is about 75% complete, according to the city.
Duluth, GA|Gwinnett Daily Post
PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's Lantern Parade
The city of Duluth hosted a Lantern Parade Friday night as part of its Fridays-N-Duluth series. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Animals|Lockhaven Express
‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ has dark premises
Don’t let my headline fool you. When it comes to classic cartoon films “All Dogs Go To Heaven” is one of my favorites. Sure, it makes me cry like a baby at the end. And some of the scenes scared the snot out of me as a child (and maybe a little now… but don’t tell anyone). But through its somewhat dark storyline is a wonderful film about the importance of dogs.
TV Shows|thedallasnews.net
What's going on behind the scenes of Vuuzle Film Production: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Discover the world of modern cinema and television. Get acquainted with the production process at the innovative Vuuzle Film Production. In a few months, the production has become one of the best centers for recording and processing television and film in the UAE. In particular, Vuuzle Dubai Studios has everything you need to create a quality product.
Posted byKaren Madej
Do you disappear for hours chasing those cute bunnies and then wonder where all your time went?
How many hours do you spend searching for the white rabbit when you should have abandoned the idea or chosen a different angle?. Say you are looking for a study or reliable source to spice up your homework or your course work. You want to make a point backed up with proof you are right. Maybe you’d like to wow your friends with an exciting music video or weird facts.
Lifestyle|outdoors.org
AMC’s Maine Woods Property Certified as an International Dark Sky Park
The International Dark-Sky Association has granted International Dark Sky Park status to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s 75,000-acre parcel of forestland in Maine’s 100-Mile Wilderness. Greenville, ME May 18, 2021—The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) announced that the Appalachian Mountain Club’s (AMC) Maine Woods property has become the first International Dark Sky...
Lifestyle|Posted byOnly In Massachusetts
Cool Off At The Hidden Swimming Hole In Massachusetts’ October Mountain State Forest
Looking for a perfect little forest hike with a cool and refreshing finish? Take the trail to Finerty Pond in October Mountain State Forest for a fun adventure through the woods and access to a secluded swimming hole. You’ll be glad you took the time to discover this hidden forest gem. Visitors should park in […] The post Cool Off At The Hidden Swimming Hole In Massachusetts’ October Mountain State Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Animals|Posted byCBS Pittsburgh
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Forward Township Neighborhood
A black bear was spotted roaming a Forward Township neighborhood.
Movies|GeekTyrant
Go Behind the Scenes of One Iconic Moment of THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES
I loved The Mitchells vs The Machines and I know a lot of other people did too. It’s a fantastic animated film now available on Netflix with a lot of laughs and a lot of heart. We are going to be talking a bit about one particular moment in the movie, so if you’re sensitive to spoilers, this is your warning.
Lifestyle|Posted byZ107.3
Maine Location Named First New England International Dark Sky Park
Earlier this week, it was announced that New England has been honored with its first International Dark Sky Park and it's right here in Maine. A 100-mile area between Moosehead Lake and Baxter State Park has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park. The area is owned by The Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) and designated as its Maine Woods property.
Theater & Dance|americantheatre.org
Tales From the Palace: The Dark Side of the Theatre Fairy Tale
After 25 years in the regional theatre, I’m done with the silence about the classism, sexism, and abuse I’ve experienced. There is a cake in the center of the table, high and frosted white and studded with walnuts. Someone cuts it and passes slices down. The people around the table eat the cake and exclaim how fresh it is, how delicious. It was made that morning by someone’s cook. The cake is so massive that even after everyone at the table polishes off their slice, more than half of it is left.
Performing Arts|theatermania
Review: Group.BR Presents Scenes From the Pandemic in Metanóia
Two friends, possibly carnival revelers, dance up a sweat under flashing multicolored lights at the beginning of Group.BR's Metanóia, now playing a loading dock at 4 New York Plaza as part of Downtown Live, a festival that invites New Yorkers back to the theater with a series of free live and in-person performances. The two friends promise to see each other again soon, but like a lot of us who said a cursory "goodbye" to our friends and co-workers in the early part of 2020, they clearly don't expect what comes next.
Music|American Songwriter
Review: The Deep Dark Woods Change Faces to Go Deeper and Darker
The Deep Dark Woods/Changing Faces/Six Shooter Records/Factor. At this point in their trajectory—some six efforts in—Canada’s Deep Dark Woods have essentially become a vehicle for its two prime players, singer/bassist/guitarist Ryan Boldt and keyboard player Geoff Hilhorst, with current collaborators Evan Cheadle (guitar) and Kacy & Clayton (backing vocals, acoustic guitar) well in tow. Both the band’s handle and current album title, Changing Faces, appropriately affirm their approach at this juncture, given the solitary sounds and incessant sense of yearning and desire. This is indeed a backwoods version of The Deep Dark Woods, with songs such as “How Could I Ever Be Single Again?,” “Yarrow” and “My Love For You Is Gone” sounding like nothing less than old Appalachian folk ballads mined from the essence of sadness and despair. The spare and somber “Anathea,” the album’s sole traditional tune, draws them back further still, an old English ballad that conveys dire implications and deep, dark designs.
TV Series|cartermatt.com
The Orville season 3: Is filming still going on behind the scenes?
At the moment, we really wish there was a premiere date for The Orville season 3 — how could we not? It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and the best we can hope is that new episodes are available later this year. The show has a new home in Hulu, and it’s one where we hope a lot of people flock. The show’s imaginative, fun, and also full of sci-fi heart and nostalgia.
Travel|Laredo Morning Times
Beach Park at South Padre Island splashes back into action this month
A fun and popular water park at South Padre Island is back but with a different name. Beach Park At Isla Blanca, previously known as Schlitterbahn South Padre Island, splashes back into action on Friday, May 21, after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.