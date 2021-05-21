newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Krysta Rodriguez on Becoming Liza (With a Z) in 'Halston' (Exclusive)

By Stacy Lambe‍
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s no denying that Ewan McGregor channels American fashion designer Roy Halston in Halston, the limited Netflix series created and directed by Daniel Minahan, it’s hard not to be enraptured by Krysta Rodriguez, who fully transforms into his best friend and longtime performer, Liza Minnelli. As the Broadway and...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Krysta Rodriguez
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Premiere#Broadway Video#Cbs Entertainment#Et#Blue Bloods#Donning Liza#Exclusive#Interviews Minnelli#Casting#Longtime Performer#American Fashion#Rodriguez Credits Minahan#Smash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosthezoereport.com

This Is The New Netflix Show To Watch If You Love Fashion

In the recently released trailer for Halston, you hear actor Ewan McGregor — who plays the titular role — declare: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.” Anyone familiar with American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and his penchant for minimalism, and archive of sleek sportswear, will agree Halston did precisely what McGregor claimed. Netflix’s new limited series, which releases on May 14, details the fashion icon’s epic career and tumultuous social life. But before you start your streaming session, scroll ahead to find everything you need to know about Netflix’s Halston and the man widely revered as America’s first celebrity designer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
Designers & CollectionsVulture

Halston Premiere Recap: Brand Awareness

It seems inevitable that reviews for Halston, the new Netflix biopic about the eponymous fashion designer, will end up comparing the career of its subject to that of its most famous executive producer: Ryan Murphy. Although this miniseries is created by playwright Sharr White and based on author Steven Gaines’s biography Simply Halston, it comes as part of Murphy’s ridiculously large Netflix deal. And at this stage of his career, simply saying the name “Ryan Murphy” means something. The shows he has produced (with others) for FX like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and Pose helped TV fans come to associate his name with boundary-pushing and the promise of a you-ain’t-seen-nothing-like-it story. Teen dramedies like the WB’s Popular and Fox’s Glee trafficked in the sardonic and gave that genre more bite.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Halston Family Calls Netflix's Upcoming Series 'Inaccurate' and 'Fictionalized'

The family of late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, professionally known as Halston, has issued a statement against Netflix’s upcoming series based on his life, calling it “inaccurate” and “fictionalized.”. “The Halston Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Halston’: Ewan McGregor Stars In A Cookie-Cutter JC Penney-Esque Fashion Mini-Series; Mass-Produced & Devoid Of Identity [Review]

If ’70s fashion designer Halston is a creation, a persona, an idea of a person (one with taste), one that eventually gets watered down and then wisps away under the thumb of mass marketing beyond its initial couture means and origins, “Halston,” the glorified SparksNotes posing as prestige mini-series of the rise and fall of the fashion icon created by Sharr White and executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan is similarly hollow to the mass-marketed garbage he peddled in the ‘80. Like the idea of the idea of a person, too opaque to be mystical, too schematic to be visceral, too broad to be remotely human, Netflix’s “Halston” series is superficial. At least when the designer’s clothes flopped, whether fitting ill on a model or structured unwisely, there was an impression of purpose and a clarity of intent. After five episodes, nothing in the series shimmers. Any attempt to rehabilitate or revive the mononymous fashion artist’s name via the passionless dramatic info dump about Halton’s highs and (frankly) mostly lows is left in tatters.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Inside Halston and Liza Minnelli’s Moving, Real-Life Friendship

Halston and Liza Minnelli were inseparable in the 1970s and most of the ’80s—he in all-black ensembles and sunglasses, she in his shimmering designs. There they were, smiling and dancing inside Studio 54; smoking long cigarettes in V.I.P. banquettes and striking poses at gala premieres; even holding hands at Andy Warhol’s memorial service. Dazzling, dominant talents in their respective creative fields, Halston and Minnelli synched almost immediately.
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

'Halston' Is a Flat, Empty Provocation: TV Review

Halston, the mononymous designer whose peak fame dovetailed with the celebrity whirl of Studio 54-era New York, rose thanks to his originality and coasted thanks to his willingness to be duplicated. In the new Netflix limited series, also called “Halston,” we see, at first, Ewan McGregor’s gleeful realization at just how much money he can make stamping his name on inferior product; later, he realizes the fees he’s collected came at the price of his artistic soul. “You are not Halston anymore,” an intimate informs him, as the loss of his autonomy sinks in, suddenly and all at once. “They are.”
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Halston Miniseries Review

Roy Halston Frowick (better known as just Halston) was an icon of American fashion. He helped shape the 60s and 70s look, was known for countless styles, including the iconic Jackie O pillbox hat, and now a new series on Netflix from Ryan Murphy. Oozing style and flash, this new miniseries takes on the enigmatic designer in a five-part series that manages to feel rushed and slow at the same time.
MusicComing Soon!

Listen to an Exclusive Track From the Netflix Limited Series Halston

Netflix’s Halston, about the legendary fashion designer, played by Ewan McGregor, is set to premiere globally on the streaming platform on Friday, May 14, but Lakeshore Records has decided to give audiences a little taste of what we can expect from the limited series via an exclusive clip from Nathan Barr’s original score, titled “The End.” You can check out the track in the player below.
New York City, NYCurbed

How Halston Re-creates the Disco-Era Glamour (and Seediness) of New York

Ewan McGregor plays the fashion designer Halston in Ryan Murphy’s five-part limited series, which premieres May 14 on Netflix. Halston was, from the 1960s through the 1980s (he died in 1990), as famous as many movie stars and chic-er than almost anyone. At the peak of Halston’s celebrity and influence in the 1970s, he was besties with Liza Minnelli and a regular at Studio 54, and he ran his business from a double-height all-red office, encased in glass and mirrors in the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. The dramatic view south was of the spires of St. Patrick’s Cathedral across the street.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Review: Ewan McGregor’s Cocaine Chic Carries Ryan Murphy’s Halston

The limited series is built on a biopic template, but offers a transporting introduction to the man behind the myth. Halston. Haaaawlston. Hallllssston. The name is so satisfying to say. Lean into the “a,” linger over the “l,” how it morphs sibiliantly into the “s.” Pivot into the vaguely stentorian “ston,” converting all that liquid movement into a tone like a bell. Do it, because half the joy of Netflix’s limited series Halston is savoring the syllables the way star Ewan McGregor does—how he cracks out his character’s name and brand like a whip, the way his muses Liza Minelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez) and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) say it like a caress, the way his lovers throw it up in the air with indignation and desire.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Cutting the ‘Halston’ Cloth

“A very American story — a very classic rise and fall.”. So describes director Daniel Minahan of Roy Halston Frowick, a larger-than-life, self-made man who helped put American fashion on the map — only to lose it all, name included. Beloved by Liza Minnelli and Elsa Peretti, a fixture of Studio 54, and in-demand dresser of Manhattan’s uptown crowd, Halston has gone on to hold allure in pop culture long past his death in 1990, captured now in a new Netflix series from Minahan simply titled “Halston” and starring Ewan McGregor in the titular role with Rebecca Dayan as Peretti and Krysta Rodriguez as Minnelli.
TV & VideosFOX 11 and 41

Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed. This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”
TV & VideosVice

Halston’s family are coming for Netflix’s new show about the late designer

The relatives of Roy ‘Halston’ Frowick have dubbed the new Netflix miniseries from Ryan Murphy “an inaccurate, fictionalized account” of the late American fashion designer’s life. “The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, ‘Halston’”, a...