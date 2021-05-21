Why Dr Disrespect Thinks Warzone Should Start From Scratch
Dr Disrespect mostly attracts audiences with his entertaining yet controversial online persona. However, he also has the skill and game design skill to back up his cocky attitude. He also has the professional credentials to know what he's talking about in terms of design, since he worked as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare." So, when Doc recently shared that he thought "Call of Duty: Warzone" was in need of a revamp, it came from a place of experience.www.svg.com