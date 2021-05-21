newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why Dr Disrespect Thinks Warzone Should Start From Scratch

By Jessica Reyes
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr Disrespect mostly attracts audiences with his entertaining yet controversial online persona. However, he also has the skill and game design skill to back up his cocky attitude. He also has the professional credentials to know what he's talking about in terms of design, since he worked as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare." So, when Doc recently shared that he thought "Call of Duty: Warzone" was in need of a revamp, it came from a place of experience.

www.svg.com
SVG

SVG

344
Followers
2K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Warzone#Unreal Engine#Game Design#Pc Game#Infinity Ward#Iw#Valve#Activision#Scratch#Advanced Warfare#The Game#Time#Possibilities#Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Might Feature a COD 2021 Reveal

Call of Duty Season 4 might reveal the next installment in the franchise set to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. We've already seen Warzone be used multiple times as a platform for franchise announcements. It was notably used for an in-game event in which Black Ops Cold War was revealed. Activision announced Sledgehammer Games is developing the next title, but there's been no confirmation on what time period that title will be set in.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

How to start hypercasual games production from scratch

Simple games with addictive gameplay and minimalistic art, known as hypercasual games, always need to go a long way from an idea to millions of installations. While developing hypercasual games, developers come up with ideas, create prototypes, and work either alone or with publishers to run click-through rate, cost per install, retention and other tests. Depending on the results of the tests developers decide whether they should continue the development of the game and promote it further, change the mechanics, or go for another idea.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Move By Steam Would Change Gaming Forever

Gabe Newell, Valve's president and extremely meme-able person, hinted at the possibility of Steam games coming to consoles this year in a recent public school interview. IGN reported that Newell revealed this game-changing information at Santa Monica College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week. Tyler McVicker, founder of Valve...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Elder Scrolls Online Might Go Forever

If you're a fan of "Elder Scrolls Online," then here's some great news: you can (probably) expect to keep playing your favorite game forever. The only catch? Gamers have to keep playing to ensure that "ESO" stays available. Zenimax Online Studios president Matt Firor sat down with The Washington Post...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Apex Legends Players Are Getting Banned For No Reason

Having a bad game is one thing, but what about logging on just to find out that you can't even play? That sounds even rarer than some discontinued "Apex Legends" skins, but it's exactly what's happening for some of the battle royale game's loyal players. Player accounts are being banned out of the blue after a recent "Apex Legends" update.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This LEGO PlayStation Actually Works

There have been some unique custom consoles going around the internet lately, but the newest one might be even cooler than Queen Elizabeth II's gold Wii. LEGO can be useful for plenty of things, whether it's building random designs or building replicas of popular things. But what happens when you combine LEGO and other forms of entertainment, like video game consoles? Why, you get a functioning LEGO PlayStation.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Teases A New Game That Will Blow Fan's Minds

The competition between Sony and Microsoft continues as both companies try to acquire more exclusive IPs. First, Microsoft bought ZeniMax Media, Bethesda's parent company, all but assuring that future "Fallout" games will appear exclusively on Xbox. While certain aspects of that merger are still up in the air due to outstanding lawsuits against Bethesda, the move is indicative of Microsoft's dedication to acquiring developers to make exclusive games for its consoles. To add to the excitement, fans have just caught wind of a new IP being developed by Microsoft. Well, sort of.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Where is Liara?

One of your first missions as a Spectre in Mass Effect Legendary Edition is to find Liara T’Soni, an Asari archaeologist famed for her knowledge of the Protheans. She may be able to provide you with more information regarding the Reapers, so she’s very important to your quest. Liara’s last known location is somewhere in the Artemis Tau cluster, but that doesn’t tell you much about where exactly to find here. The Artemis Tau cluster is a big place with many uncharted planets, but Liara can only be found on one of them. Here’s where to find Liara in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

100 Thieves Is Getting Even Bigger

100 Thieves isn't shy about its investments. The successful esports and gaming content org has announced major shifts in leadership and a new premier esports facility earlier this year. Now, just behind those accomplishments, 100T welcomes Twitch streamer Fuslie to its content crew. Fuslie, or Leslie Fu, currently has over...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Esports Pro Retires For Second Time At Age 26

At the young age of 26, professional "StarCraft 2" player Yun "TaeJa" Young Seo has announced he is retiring from the esports scene. This is his second retirement altogether, arriving five years after his first retirement in 2016. Seo's first retirement came when he joined the South Korean military. However,...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

NICKMERCS explains why Warzone Mobile could make the game easier

With it being heavily rumored that Call of Duty: Warzone will be coming to mobile, streamer Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff believes it could make the main game easier. Over the last couple of weeks, there has been some quite substantial evidence that Activision is developing Call of Duty: Warzone for mobile. Back in March, a CoD Mobile survey asked players if they’d like to see Verdansk come to CoD Mobile, and then a LinkedIn post seemingly confirmed that Warzone for mobile is in development.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Masochists can choose to keep the Mako's rubbish handling in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

"For those people out there who do like pain" Which Mass Effect has the best control scheme can be a pretty dividing topic. Now I don't want to shame anyone who enjoyed how Mass Effect 1 controlled, but to be clear, I do think you're all masochists. I was delighted to find out that BioWare would be bringing the first game more in-line with the sequels with the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. As well as tweaking the combat, the devs are making some much-needed changes to the Mako. However, if for some reason you want to experience the infamously unwieldy vehicle just like old times, you can.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Mass Effect Finally Fixed One Of Its Most Confusing Plot Holes

"Mass Effect: Legendary Edition" comes with all the updates a fan would expect from a remastered version, including improved graphics and gameplay mechanics. After spoiling fans with celebratory goodies, BioWare has continued to impress fans with the care it put into improving side missions — like one involving the character Elanos Haliat. The developers finally changed the human-hating space pirate into a Turian to patch a glaring plot hole that confused fans for years.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why There Hasn't Been A Castlevania Sequel In Over 7 Years

Are you wondering what happened to the beloved "Castlevania" game franchise? After all, it's been a while since a new installment has come out. Fans have been spoiled by a successful animated "Castlevania" series on Netflix, which at least offered something to supplement the lack of new sequels in the game series. Sadly, Netflix's "Castlevania" ends with its fourth season, leaving a void once again. On the bright side, there is hope for a spin-off show.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Latest Metroid Rumor Is Turning Heads

Fans of the long-running "Metroid" franchise might be in for a big surprise at Nintendo's E3 showcase this year, according to new rumors. According to known Nintendo leaker Zippo, they are "200 percent sure" that a brand new 2D "Metroid" game is in development at Nintendo. In fact, Zippo believes that the game is finished and just waiting to be announced. The only other information they were able to provide was that Nintendo is extremely happy with how the game turned out and that it runs at 60 FPS. Zippo did not have any information related to "Metroid Prime 4" in their post, but if a 2D "Metroid" is coming this year, it's safe to bet "Metroid Prime 4" isn't.