Dakota Meets Teddy in Fear the Walking Dead 614 Clip: "Mother"
Dakota (Zoe Colletti) meets the mother of all villains when she's introduced to Teddy (John Glover) in an exclusive clip from Fear the Walking Dead. In Season 6 Episode 14, "Mother," the wayward Dakota unexpectedly reunites with a captive Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), who tells Teddy the runaway teen succeeded in murdering John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) but failed to kill her mother. Widowed gunslinger June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) was faster on the draw, shooting and killing Ginny (Colby Minifie) just moments after she revealed the truth to Dakota: she's not the older sister she purported to be, but her mother.comicbook.com