newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cruise Lines Are Turning to Smaller Ships to Attract Eco-Minded Travelers

By Julia Eskins
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the pandemic rocked the cruise industry—as well as the travel industry overall—to its core. But a year with virtually no trips helped people think more carefully about why and how they travel. As vaccinated travelers dream about their triumphant return, they're bringing a new level of consideration to their plans. No doubt, they're turning to the romance of epic voyages—as competitive bookings for 2022 and beyond show—but as they do it, they want to explore more consciously. As a result, small-ship cruise lines are taking center stage for their mission-driven approach to slow travel.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Travel Itinerary#Cruise Line#Travel Company#Travel Destinations#Time Travel#Belgian#L Occitane#English#World Heritage#Lng#Punta Arenas#Magellan#Relais Chateaux Fleet#Small Ship Cruise Lines#Greener Ships Part#Vaccinated Travelers#Responsible Travel#Epic Voyages#Lesser Known Ports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Country
Netherlands
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Airlines Are Adding More Flights to Europe As It Opens Borders for Travelers

Europe is slowly opening up for Americans, and everyone else for that matter. Several countries are already awaiting vaccinated Americans, or those testing negative for Covid-19. The European Union is working on a vaccine passport by the summer, to make travel easier. Some E.U. members such as Greece, Italy, Spain and Croatia are especially eager to bring back visitors as their economies heavily rely on tourism.
EconomyKPVI Newschannel 6

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Prima

MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line today opened for sale the first of six ships within its highly anticipated next class of vessels, Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:. https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8667855-norwegian-cruise-line-unveils-norwegian-prima/. With voyages beginning...
TravelTravelPulse

Riviera River Cruises Offers FAMs, Onboard Credit for Travel Advisor Appreciation Month

WHY IT RATES: In honor of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Riviera River Cruises is enabling travel advisors to easily experience its European river voyages for themselves for just $499 (or even free) when they book clients on a 2021 or 2022 departure of eight days or more. Their clients will also benefit by receiving a €400 ($482) onboard credit when booking through a travel advisor in the month of May. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
Lifestylecruisefever.net

What One Cruise Line Is Doing to Keep Guests Safe on Cruises

Azamara, a boutique cruise line with a focus on Destination Immersion experiences, has unveiled their plan on how they will keep guests safe when they resume cruises this summer. The cruise line is implementing new health standards on their cruise ships by launching their “Explore Well at Sea” program. Azamara...
fox35orlando.com

Royal Caribbean submits test cruise plan to CDC for approval

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Cruise lines are working hard to get people sailing again. Port Canaveral is one of the busiest ports in all of Florida. One major cruise line has now submitted plans to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to get back on the water.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Ship Activity in Valletta on the Rise

Cruise ship activity is on the rise in Malta's Valletta Cruise Port, as this July the port will be the homeport for Viking Cruises’ Viking Venus and Viking Sea which will be sailing two different 11-day roundtrip itineraries in the Mediterranean for vaccinated guests. This news was welcomed by the...
Boats & Watercraftsmarinelink.com

Cruise Shipping: Sea Cloud Spirit Delivered

Sea Cloud Spirit has been delivered to Sea Cloud Cruises from the Vigo, Spain shipyard, and its maiden voyage is set for September 14, 2021, for a 10-night roundtrip Rome to Rome. The plan is to have the ship spend the fall in the Western Mediterranean and the upcoming winter...
Traveltravelmole.com

Riviera Travel adds new ship in 2022 ocean cruise programme

Riviera Travel will include a new ocean ship and a range of maiden itineraries as part of its 2022 ocean cruise programme. New ship World Voyager will offer three itineraries for up to 190 guests to France, Spain and Portugal; the British Isles; and Morocco, Madeira & the Canary Islands.
Boats & WatercraftsTelegraph

The best new river cruise ships for 2021

With the cruise world beginning to open up again, river lines are preparing to welcome back eager travellers this year with new ships, new itineraries – and new heights of luxury. On the Nile, Uniworld is launching the Sphinx with three gourmet venues, including a private restaurant and open-air dining...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Expedition Cruise Lines Weigh Antarctica Season Adjustments

The 2021-2022 Antarctica cruise season should be kicking off from Ushuaia, Argentina, in October, but with Argentina closed to cruise traffic, operators are quickly planning for alternative scenarios. In the 2021 Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report, a number of brands outlined back-up and contingency planning options. Silversea has already...
TravelFast Company

The Road Ahead: How COVID-19 has changed the way we travel

This story is part of The Road Ahead, a series that examines the future of travel and how we’ll experience the world after the pandemic. For the past several decades, the world has felt increasingly accessible. In the 1990s, led by RyanAir and EasyJet, low-cost airlines began turning second-tier airports into jumping-off points for cheap global explorations. The 2000s ushered in the points-and-miles credit card era, transforming workaday road warriors into world-savvy jetsetters. In 2008, Airbnb launched, making it possible for travelers to “belong anywhere” while sleeping affordably in the homes of locals. And then Instagram arrived, followed by selfie stick-wielding influencers who obsessively mapped the globe’s most beautiful coves, peaks, villages, and beaches, inviting others to follow.
Industryfox35orlando.com

Cruise lines prepare for sailing

Cruise lines are finalizing their plans to state sailing again. New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require non-vaccinated passengers to take a COVID-19 test and those who are positive can not cruise. Fully-vaccinated passengers are exempt from testing.
Travelcruisehive.com

16 IDEAL Bermuda Hotels for Cruise Ship Visitors

As cruise ships look for new home ports for 2021, Bermuda is increasingly popular as a departure point for some cruises. Travelers looking for the best Bermuda hotels for a pre-or post-cruise stay will find a good choice of hotels in Bermuda, although even the cheapest B&Bs can be pricey when compared with the USA.
Posted by
US105

Texas First to Welcome Back Carnival Cruise Lines

Here's yet another step forward in the post-pandemic world we live in as the Port of Galveston is set to become the first U.S. port to welcome back cruises'. For those looking to hit the open seas for an ocean getaway, Carnival Cruise Line has announced Galveston will host it's first cruise since April of 2020.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

New British cruise line launches

The first new British cruise line in over a decade is about to launch.Ambassador Cruise Line will start selling itineraries from June 2021, with inaugural sailings departing in spring 2022.The company will offer “a premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience,” it says, sailing from its home port of London Tilbury and offering no-fly itineraries primarily aimed at the over 50s.Ambassador’s first ship, Ambience, is designed to carry up to 1,400 guests in 798 cabins, and has a choice of five restaurants and two cafes onboard.Other facilities include nine lounges, a swimming pool and a spa, plus evening entertainment is offered.The...