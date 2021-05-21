FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! After a long delay full of server issues, it looks like the game is back up and running for most players across the board, which means you can start completing the challenges for the first week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now.) So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the first week’s challenges for Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 right here!