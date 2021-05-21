FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge
It's Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) week in FIFA 21, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards featuring some of the top players from the Italian-based league. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges, one for Nicolo Barella and the other for Lazio CF Felipe Caicedo. FIFA players have a chance to acquire a new 91 OVR TOTS Moments card of Caicedo, and here's what you need to do in order to unlock it.