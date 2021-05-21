newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 21: How to complete TOTS Moments Felipe Caicedo Objectives challenge

By Chris Studley
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Serie A Team of the Season (TOTS) week in FIFA 21, and that means a chance to get upgraded cards featuring some of the top players from the Italian-based league. On May 21, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team released two new TOTS Objectives challenges, one for Nicolo Barella and the other for Lazio CF Felipe Caicedo. FIFA players have a chance to acquire a new 91 OVR TOTS Moments card of Caicedo, and here’s what you need to do in order to unlock it.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Caicedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tots#Fifa World Player#Team Player#Italian#Ea Sports#Lazio Cf#Ovr#Xp#Serie A Saviour#Premium Gold Pack#Felipe Finishes#Serie A Cf#Nadiem Amiri Objectives#Napoli#Caicedo Objectives#Fifa Players#Tots Moments#Rewards#Squad Battles#World Class Difficulty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FIFA 21
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Season 28 Is Now Live

It’s time to run through your placement matches once again. Overwatch competitive season 28 is now live, seemingly (and thankfully) without any issues. Technical problems delayed the start of season 27 in early March. As always, you’ll have some bonus competitive points to spend on golden guns if you finished...
FIFAthekatynews.com

FIFA 21: How to Complete Kenny Dalglish Prime Icon Moments SBC

Kenny Dalglish has gotten the Prime Icon Moments cards in FIFA 21, who has be added to Icon Squad Building Challenges. A Scottish legend who has spent his best time at Celtics and Liverpool. The story behind his Moments card is his decisive volley to win the first division championship for Liverpool in 1986. Below you can know his some information about states, analysis and solutions.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Who is the Smartest Fortnite Player?

When it comes to competitive Fortnite, its most contentious arguments from the community can be based around who are the best players to ever grace the game. With so many players that are mechanically skilled at the game, there is one player who equipped with the skill and knowledge that stands above the rest.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every team qualified for the Dota Pro Circuit WePlay Esports AniMajor

The WePlay Esports AniMajor will run from June 2 to 13 as the second Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season, Valve announced today. It will follow an almost identical format to the previous ONE Esports Singapore Major, featuring 18 teams, a $500,000 prize pool, and 2,700 valuable DPC points The event will run in Kyiv, Ukraine and will not feature spectators due to the “epidemiological situation in Kyiv.”
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Kieran Trippier FIFA 21: How to Complete the Team of the Season SBC

Kieran Trippier received a new FIFA 21 card Saturday commemorating the right back's stellar season in La Liga. FIFA players can grab the new card by completing the following Squad Building Challenges. Kieran Trippier FIFA 21: How to Complete the Team of the Season SBC. Trippier's new card sports a...
Video GamesTVOvermind

How to Complete Season of the Splicer Week 1 Challenges in Destiny 2

A brand new season of Destiny 2 brings forth a brand new batch of seasonal challenges in Season of the Splicer! After a long delay full of server issues, it looks like the game is back up and running for most players across the board, which means you can start completing the challenges for the first week of Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2! Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like a complete and total copy and paste of the Season of the Chosen challenges (as of now.) So, how can you go about getting your hands on some cool new rewards, seasonal XP, and other sweet loot? Find out how to complete the first week’s challenges for Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2 right here!
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best League of Legends streamers on Twitch

There’s no game in esports that can rival League of Legends in popularity. Its star players have the same type of major global following you’d expect any sports celebrity to have. And there’s one place they all gather—Twitch. The game’s top streamers are among the world’s most popular gaming entertainers....
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Flashback Philippe Coutinho SBC – Requirements and solutions

The top players from the 2020-21 LaLiga season are in the stoplight in FIFA 21. This week, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team has released Team of the Season (TOTS) player items, featuring some of the best footballers that suited up in the Spain-based league this year. But even though the focus right now is on this season, that doesn’t mean EA Sports has forgotten about the past. The FIFA team also decided to throw it back to 2020 on May 8, as a new 92 OVR Flashback card of FC Barcelona attacking midfielder Coutinho was released. How can you obtain this card? Let’s go over what you need to do.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Earn Badges in Apex Legends Season 9

How to earn badges in Apex Legends new season. The new season brings a permanent game mode called Arenas. The game mode has a 20-squad battle royal that focuses 3v3 combat per round; without the interruption of other squads interrupting. This new game mode will be separate from the main Royale, which means players will receive separate trackers, statistics, and badges.
FIFAgamepur.com

FIFA 21: How to complete Icon Marcel Desailly SBC – Requirements and solutions

In the second week of May, EA Sports and the FIFA 21 team dropped three new Icon Squad Building Challenges, in addition to several more high rated legends that were made available via Icon Swaps. One of those new SBC legends is former French back Marcel Desailly, and here’s how you can add him to your collection.
Video Gamesdallassun.com

DWG KIA, Cloud9 finish 1-2 in Group C at MSI

The Group Stage of the 2021 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday with Group C as reigning world champions DWG KIA (5-1) earned the first seed and Cloud9 (4-2) claimed the second seed. Coming into Tuesday's slate, DWG KIA held a 3-0 record and only needed to...
FIFAFIFA.com

FIFA Futsal WC 2021 Challenge mobile game launches

New puzzle game encourages futsal fun ahead of FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™. Casual puzzle game introduces futsal in entertaining new format. Game play at official FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ venues. Available for download on Android and iOS mobile phones. A new game celebrating the FIFA Futsal...
Premier Leaguedexerto.com

How to complete Eric Cantona Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released another three Prime ICON SBCs in FIFA Ultimate Team, including one for Eric Cantona. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the challenge, including the stats, requirements, cost, and solutions. Eric Cantona is nothing less than a legend in the football world. The tenacious generational talent...
FIFAdbltap.com

Thibaut Courtois FIFA 21: How to Complete the La Liga TOTS SBC

Thibaut Courtois FIFA 21 La Liga Team of the Season SBC went live as Real Madrid's goalkeeper received a special item for his season-long performance. The Belgian goalkeeper is highly regarded as one of the best in the world. His time at Real Madrid hasn't quite lived up to Atletico Madrid or Chelsea yet, but he's still respected as a top keeper. He's been vital to keeping Real Madrid in the title race as Los Blancos are two points off the top of the table with three games to play.
UEFAdexerto.com

How to complete Gerard Pique FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released another Flashback TOTS SBC in FIFA 21, and it’s all about Gerard Pique. Here’s everything you need to know to finish the challenge, including the card’s stats, requirements, cost, and solutions. Gerard Pique is a name that’s synonymous with Barcelona. He’s been with the club since 2008...
FIFAPosted by
DBLTAP

Wamangituka FIFA 21: How to Complete the Bundesliga TOTS SBC

Silas Wamangituka received a FIFA 21 Team of the Season SBC item for the Bundesliga on May 16 giving fans one of the most requested cards of the year. Wamangituka has been one of the most popular players in the Bundesliga this season for Stuttgart. He's already received a Silver Stars Team of the Week item and a gold in-form. But, this new item blows most other items from the league out of the water. With 99 pace, five-star skills and great dribbling, shooting and physicality to boot, Wamangituka is going to be a staple for the rest of the game cycle.
FIFAdexerto.com

How to complete Amiri and Roussillon FIFA 21 Bundesliga objectives

EA SPORTS released two Bundesliga TOTS objective challenges, and if you finish them, you can get your hands on Nadiem Amiri and Jerome Roussillon’s new and improved cards. Here are all the details. FIFA 21’s Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion has been running rampant in recent weeks. In addition...