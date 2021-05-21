newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Report: 1 in 10 bridges in Mississippi are structurally deficient

By Magnolia State Live
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UX09w_0a79oqsL00

The I-40 bridge closure in Memphis has refocused attention on the condition of bridges in neighboring states, including Mississippi.

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) says about 1 in 10 bridges in Mississippi are structurally deficient.

The group gave Mississippi a “D+” rating in its most recent infrastructure report card.

On its website, the ASCE says that Mississippi has 17,072 bridges. More than 400 timber pile bridges have been closed to the public since 2018, when the federal government determined these structures had been insufficiently inspected and posed a risk to the traveling public.

A total of 3,127 of Mississippi’s bridges are weight-restricted; some are posted for a four-ton load, approximately the average weight of a pick-up truck.

To address safety concerns, the Mississippi Legislature convened a special session in August 2018 and voted to provide approximately $100 million annually for bridge maintenance and rehabilitation. While this additional funding is helpful, it does not come close to addressing the $1.6 billion funding gap for bridges in the state or reversing the years of underinvestment.

The state’s gas tax, for instance, which helps pay for the upkeep of roads and bridges, hasn’t been raised in over 30 years.

Even before the closure of the I-40 bridge, infrastructure was dominating the conversation in the nation’s capital as Congress considers an infrastructure proposal from President Joe Biden.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Infrastructure#Public Safety#Asce#Bridges#Underinvestment#Safety Concerns#Memphis#Weight#Load#President Joe Biden#Structurally Deficient
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Don’t be alarmed by low flying helicopters. Researchers mapping underground aquifiers in Mississippi, other states

People along rivers in seven states from Missouri to Louisiana may see a low-flying helicopter towing a long cylinder, starting late this month and going into July. The 30-foot-long tube, called a bird, holds an electromagnetic instrument that the U.S. Geological Survey uses to make maps of aquifers — underground areas from which water can be drawn. Other instruments are in the helicopter.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Which Mississippi counties have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates?

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi. As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of May 21 had reached 589,222 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 33.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s last abortion clinic at center of US debate

The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi’s capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an “abortion mill.” To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the “pink house” provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
Alabama StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Couple finds package washed up on Mississippi beach similar to packages of cocaines found in Alabama

A couple walking along a Mississippi beach discovered a package washed up on the beach similar to the packages of cocaine recently found washed up on Alabama beaches. WLOX News in Biloxi reports that Danny Truett and Brenda Knowles discovered the package Friday afternoon on the Pass Christian beach near the harbor. The package, wrapped up in tape, had similar markings to the packages found in Alabama.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

‘You can’t run. It’s everywhere.’ Here’s what Mississippi teens, adults say about gun violence

One by one, Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines asked the children gathered around her what they want to be when they grow up. Holmes-Hines was a speaker at last weekend’s Stop the Violence block party in Gulfport, organized in response to recent shootings around the city. Many of the children wore T-shirts that said Stop the Violence; some were so young that the shirts grazed their feet.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Military dad returns to Mississippi, surprises son

Staff Sgt. Michael Otts returned to Mississippi on Wednesday after an 11-month deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard to surprise his son at Lawndale Elementary School. Lawndale Principal Talina Knight told Otts’ son, fourth grader Corbin, and his classmates that this was a special week to honor heroes in our nation, so a guest speaker would be dropping by the school to speak with them.
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...