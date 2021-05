Not owning a dog personally, I honestly had no idea this was a rule at the city's parks. According to this petition, it is very much a rule and some want it changed. Started by Carla Chrisco, the petition is asking the city of Lake Charles to allow leashed dogs to walk along the boardwalk and public parks. The petition mentions that there are some dangers to walking dogs throughout the city on sidewalks and roadways due to traffic and the conditions of the walking areas.