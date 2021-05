It’s 1 a.m. and I’m squinting in the bathroom light, glancing between the safety information on a bottle of antacids and the search engine I just opened on my phone. Was it magnesium containing supplements or calcium carbonate that should be avoided in pregnancy? I’m an internal medicine physician in the second trimester of my second pregnancy, though at this hour my experience is irrelevant. I cannot recall the laundry list of forbidden items that may potentially harm my growing baby.