High school football: Magee remains close to home as new Cayuga Athletic Director

CAYUGA – Cayuga Independent School District announced Wednesday the hiring of Jacob Magee as its new athletic director and head football coach.

Magee’s first opportunity as an athletic director and head football coach come after serving as an assistant football coach under Palestine's Lance Angel. He replaces former Cayuga Athletic Director and head football coach Cody Mohan.

“I love these kids already,” Magee said. “These kids are excited and I'm just excited to be here. If seeing them pumped up doesn't get it going for you then you're in the wrong business.”

Magee has spent the last several years applying for athletic director positions. He began his coaching career as a junior high coach at Marshall before coming to Grapeland High School to serve as their wide receivers coach.

Following his tenure with the Sandies, he took on the same coaching role with the Palestine Wildcats. He eventually found an opportunity to move up the ranks with Rusk High School as their offensive coordinator.

The Eagles won back-to-back district championships while Magee served as OC before he returned to Palestine this past year as their special teams coach and head track coach.

“Cayuga has the potential to be very successful,” Magee said. “I see the quality of people and kids they have here. The three days I've been at Cayuga has been nothing but awesome so far.”

The potential success of Cayuga and the fact they're just 10 years removed from a state championship made the Wildcats an attractive destination for Magee.

Additionally, he also gets the opportunity to remain close to home. He grew up in Palestine and graduated from Palestine High School. His parents still lives in Palestine while his mom continues to teach in the district.

His wife's parents also live on Lake Palestine.

The Wildcats football team finished 1-8 in the regular season and 0-5 in district play this past season.