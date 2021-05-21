Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says White Supremacy Has Become 'a Very Important Base' for GOP

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the January 6 Capitol riot revealed that that white supremacy has become "a very important base" for the GOP. "[The pro-Trump protesters] were looking for us, and we were not protected," Ocasio-Cortez told Latino USA's Maria Hinojosa. "White supremacy in and of itself is a mythology, and you have to protect it in order to protect that political power, which has now become a very important base in the Republican Party."