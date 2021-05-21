newsbreak-logo
Mississippi State

Mississippi man arrested, accused of stealing tractor

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with grand larceny, accused of stealing a tractor.

According to local news sources, officials with the Oxford Police Department have arrested Matthew Hancock, 38, of Oxford, after responding to a report of the theft at the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road.

Officers were able to locate the stolen tractor in a nearby parking lot. After further investigation, Hancock was arrested, charged with grand larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $10,000, but he will not be getting out soon, because the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

