NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria “Agios Loukas” from Greece has announced the participation in a new communication campaign in Canada and the U.S. to promote its cherries and territory in conjunction with other exquisite European products, such as the wines from Abruzzo, Italy, the golden wines from Bordeaux, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece.