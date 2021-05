FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A Colorado bus driver is charged with child abuse after reportedly slapping a student across the face. The incident happened in early April on a route home in Fremont County. According to documents obtained by KKTV, several girls from Fremont Elementary School were arguing about masks in the back of the bus. In a written statement to the school, the 10-year-old girl says she wasn’t feeling well so she moved her mask below her nose. She says the bus driver, Bertram Jaquez, came to the back of the bus and that he tried to move her mask up. Then she says he slapped her for not putting the mask up.