newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Which states send the most people to Mississippi? Here’s the list.

By Stacker
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago

Canva

States sending the most people to Mississippi

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Mississippi from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0a79oQ7Z00

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#30. Nebraska

– Moved from Nebraska to Mississippi in 2019: 290

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from Nebraska

– Moved from Mississippi to Nebraska in 2019: 238

— #31 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0a79oQ7Z00

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#29. North Dakota

– Moved from North Dakota to Mississippi in 2019: 291

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from North Dakota

– Moved from Mississippi to North Dakota in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RT8vG_0a79oQ7Z00

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Oklahoma

– Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Oklahoma

– Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271

— #28 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0a79oQ7Z00

randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Mississippi in 2019: 298

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Mississippi to Nevada in 2019: 1,861

— #10 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0a79oQ7Z00

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#26. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Mississippi in 2019: 309

— 0.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Mississippi to Michigan in 2019: 1,502

— #12 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0a79oQ7Z00

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Mississippi in 2019: 406

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Mississippi to Utah in 2019: 168

— #33 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X32dw_0a79oQ7Z00

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#24. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Mississippi in 2019: 421

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #47 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Mississippi to Colorado in 2019: 554

— #18 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0a79oQ7Z00

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Kentucky

– Moved from Kentucky to Mississippi in 2019: 463

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Kentucky

– Moved from Mississippi to Kentucky in 2019: 246

— #30 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0a79oQ7Z00

DPPed// Wikimedia

#22. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Mississippi in 2019: 495

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Mississippi to Arizona in 2019: 393

— #26 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0a79oQ7Z00

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#21. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Mississippi in 2019: 526

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #43 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Mississippi to Washington in 2019: 136

— #34 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0a79oQ7Z00

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#20. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Mississippi in 2019: 528

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #37 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Mississippi to Missouri in 2019: 2,091

— #8 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0a79oQ7Z00

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#19. Oregon

– Moved from Oregon to Mississippi in 2019: 565

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Oregon

– Moved from Mississippi to Oregon in 2019: 10

— #42 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fU1wL_0a79oQ7Z00

Tim Kiser // Wikicommons

#18. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 647

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Mississippi to West Virginia in 2019: 0

— #46 (tie) most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0a79oQ7Z00

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#17. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #36 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65

— #37 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0a79oQ7Z00

Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Mississippi in 2019: 975

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Mississippi to Maryland in 2019: 396

— #25 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvicd_0a79oQ7Z00

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#15. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,016

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to South Carolina in 2019: 546

— #19 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0a79oQ7Z00

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Mississippi in 2019: 1,146

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #24 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Mississippi to Wisconsin in 2019: 581

— #17 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0a79oQ7Z00

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Mississippi in 2019: 1,383

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Mississippi to North Carolina in 2019: 818

— #14 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0a79oQ7Z00

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#12. New York

– Moved from New York to Mississippi in 2019: 2,124

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #32 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Mississippi to New York in 2019: 444

— #23 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0a79oQ7Z00

Canva

#11. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Mississippi in 2019: 2,153

— 3.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Mississippi to Ohio in 2019: 1,413

— #13 most common destination from Mississippi

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#10. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,244

— 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Mississippi to Virginia in 2019: 1,512

— #11 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMVNv_0a79oQ7Z00

Canva

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502

— #3 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3413Xe_0a79oQ7Z00

Canva

#8. Arkansas

– Moved from Arkansas to Mississippi in 2019: 2,625

— 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Arkansas

– Moved from Mississippi to Arkansas in 2019: 1,867

— #9 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0a79oQ7Z00

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#7. California

– Moved from California to Mississippi in 2019: 3,024

— 4.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #40 most common destination from California

– Moved from Mississippi to California in 2019: 2,354

— #7 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0a79oQ7Z00

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#6. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Mississippi in 2019: 3,133

— 5.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #25 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Mississippi to Illinois in 2019: 765

— #15 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0a79oQ7Z00

M Floyd // Flickr

#5. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Mississippi in 2019: 3,512

— 5.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #8 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Mississippi to Alabama in 2019: 4,377

— #6 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0a79oQ7Z00

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Mississippi in 2019: 4,689

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #30 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Mississippi to Texas in 2019: 6,316

— #2 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0a79oQ7Z00

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Mississippi in 2019: 4,712

— 7.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Mississippi to Florida in 2019: 4,572

— #5 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKICj_0a79oQ7Z00

Imilious // Wikicommons

#2. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Mississippi in 2019: 9,192

— 14.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Mississippi to Tennessee in 2019: 12,011

— #1 most common destination from Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5r2V_0a79oQ7Z00

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#1. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Mississippi in 2019: 9,257

— 15.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Mississippi to Louisiana in 2019: 5,395

— #4 most common destination from Mississippi

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#The U S Census Bureau#Mississippi Sharkshock#Mississippi Tommybrison#Mississippi Photosbymahin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi Statedeltanews.tv

This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in Mississippi

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating economic consequences in the United States, grinding entire industries to a halt. One sector that did not suffer, however, was real estate. Driven by the pandemic, existing home sales hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half in 2020. The median home...
Real EstateWatauga Democrat

This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in North Carolina

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating economic consequences in the United States, grinding entire industries to a halt. One sector that did not suffer, however, was real estate. Driven by the pandemic, existing home sales hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half in 2020. The median home...
Alabama StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Alabama

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, several variants of the virus have emerged. Some of the newly circulating variants spread more easily and more quickly than their predecessors, therefore adding a new urgency to vaccine distribution. The Biden Administration’s ambitious plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the […]
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Ranking Of States That Produce The Most Soybeans

Illinois produced the most soybeans in the United States in 2020 followed by Iowa & Minnesota. Four (4) states produced over 300 million bushels of soybeans in 2020: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota & Indiana. Fifteen (15) states produced over 100 million bushels of soybeans in 2020. Illinois & Iowa accounted for...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Class of 2022: Ten receivers on Mississippi State's board

In the last recruiting cycle Mississippi State ended up signing a good bit of talent at the wide receiver position. That included 247Composite four-star wideouts Theodore Knox and Antonio Harmon along with 247Sports three-star receivers Jacobi Moore and Rodarius Thomas. Also in the Bulldogs' Class of 2021 was California transfer...
Public Health247wallst.com

COVID-19: The 37 Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed considerably in America in the past few weeks. The number of new COVID-19 cases during the most recent week hit a seven-month low. Nevertheless, 585,109 people have died in the United States, the highest number of any country in the world and about 18% of the global total. Confirmed cases in America have reached 32,732,341, also the highest in the world and about 21% of the global figure.
Virginia Stateemporiaindependentmessenger.com

2021 List of Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places Announced

RICHMOND, Va. – Each May — National Historic Preservation Month— since 2005, Preservation Virginia releases a list of historic places across the state that face imminent or sustained threats to their integrity to encourage individual citizens, organizations and local and state government to continue advocating for these places while offering solutions for their preservation. This year, a record number of nominations were received.
Hawaii StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 568,836 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Over the past seven-day period, an average of 701 Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died each day. Adjusting for population, there have been […]
Public HealthMy Clallam County

Which states are still requiring masks after the CDC's updated guidance?

(NEW YORK) — At least four states and a string of local leaders are holding off on changing their mask mandates following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance that allows fully vaccinated Americans to go without masks indoors or outdoors. At least seven Democrat-led states — Connecticut,...