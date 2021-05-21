Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day
What’s Quickly? It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. Basic Econ tells you that if you are trying to rectify a worker shortage, you have to entice people to work for you. For far too long, Big Business has kept wage extremely low, in order to keep their profits high. If they start offering a living wage, there would be no vacancies.www.chicagotribune.com