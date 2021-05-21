newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joe Biden

Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day

Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Quickly? It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. Basic Econ tells you that if you are trying to rectify a worker shortage, you have to entice people to work for you. For far too long, Big Business has kept wage extremely low, in order to keep their profits high. If they start offering a living wage, there would be no vacancies.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joel Osteen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Issues#Sports Cars#Single People#Living Things#Business People#Big Business#Valpo#Chinese#Un American#Republicans#Asian#Medicaid#Canadian#Fox News#Nazis#Nuremberg Trials#Keystone#Factual Reality#Goofy Men#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United Nations
Related
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Sound Off for Thursday, May 13

Questions to buffoon-in-charge: First question. Why did gas prices start climbing the minute you canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and declared war on fossil fuels? Second question. When are the workers who lost their jobs on the Keystone XL pipeline, going to get better paying jobs on wind turbines?. JR.
BusinessMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Sunday, May 16

— Finally, the truth is out, and science has won out. The CDC says the chances of COVID transmission outdoors is almost zero. It is really silly to be wearing masks outdoors. Even worse is to continue to torture children by forcing them to wear masks outdoors. —Marie. — For...
EntertainmentKokomo Tribune

Sound off: What is the cause of our disharmony?

Remember when John Lennon sang, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one?" What was he thinking?. I’m having a crotchety current events-fueled senior moment. Even with the Vietnam War still on and Watergate yet to come, there were dreamers in 1971. The world is a...
PoliticsDelaware County Daily Times

Sound Off for Saturday, May 15

Liz Cheney should put her energy on saving us from the Democrats and their agenda. Stop talking about Trump. He’s not the president. He was much better than Biden. Biden is ruining everything and he doesn’t seem to care. I don’t think he wanted to be president but Democrats pushed him and made the decision for him. And now he can’t handle the responsibility. Liz is a jealous person and no one knows why she held an important position and she blew it.
Congress & CourtsKokomo Tribune

Sound off: Dems have a dirty little secret

The dirty little secret is out: millions of illegals received checks from the latest COVID-19 stimulus package. The Democrats slipped into this bill that anyone with a Social Security number would receive these checks. That includes anyone who has stolen Social Security numbers can receive these checks. That also includes people that came here legally but have overstayed their work visas and are now working here illegally.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

SOUND OFF: Let both sides speak!

I have always believed that the purpose of an Opinion section in a newspaper was to allow differing opinions on political and nonpolitical issues to be put out to the reading community to allow people to consider and arrive at their own conclusions. But lately the letters seem to predominantly...
Public Healthcrowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Is media inciting mask issue?

Most people can say they did wrong, I know I have. You can’t change the past, the future you could. As for Brandon Begnaud and Dave Sebesta and what is not told, they are both loving and caring Christians. Brandon is a music director at church, involved in the church,...
Congress & CourtsLebanon Democrat

Did the GOP just dodge a bullet?

When he took the floor of the Senate to reject the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Commission, Mitch McConnell may have salvaged his party’s chances to recapture the House in 2022. For that commission, being spun as a “bipartisan” effort to learn what “really happened” in the Capitol that fateful day, is a Democratic scheme to have the left’s version of events on Jan. 6 enshrined as the official history of the United States.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Is This the End?

The announcement seemed to catch everyone off guard: Early Thursday afternoon, the government told Americans that if they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they did not need to wear a mask—indoors or outside, in groups small or large. People who have gotten their shots, Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Speak Out reader opinions

Speak Out is a reader-generated column of opinions. If you see something you disagree with or think is incorrect, call us at 312-222-2460 or email ksorensen@tribpub.com. Please include “speak out” in the subject line. Trouble ahead: It looks like Matt Gaetz is in so much trouble even his well-connected father...
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on stimulus money, anti-vaxxers and the peace process

Forest Hills: As per an agreement between the NYC Municipal Labor Council and the de Blasio administration at the start of his second term, a bargain was reached to cut health care costs by attacking the insurance of retirees! People who worked decades in city service at below-market salaries in exchange for a pension and good insurance coverage are now faced with having their insurance changed from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on parole reform, the subway good Samaritan and women soldiers

Bronx: I read your recent article about parole reform with great interest (“Several conservative states far ahead of N.Y. in parole reform: report,” May 19). While it certainly is a worthwhile initiative, it’s difficult to take recommendations from a commission led by former state Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman seriously since his criminal law experience is extremely limited at best. His entire judicial career was fabricated and he was never really anything more than a shill for his corrupt childhood friend, Sheldon Silver. The law had to be changed so he could qualify to become a judge, his election to the state Supreme Court in 2005 was rigged and he was appointed as chief judge as part of a backroom political deal between Silver and Gov. David Paterson in 2009. Wayne Barrett wrote an interesting and informative article about the relationship between Silver, Lippman and their Lower East Side cohorts in the Daily News after Silver was indicted in 2015 (“Sheldon Silver’s gang,” op-ed, Feb. 1, 2015).
Bronx, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on Republican leaders, battery storage and TV commercials

Bronx: It is clear that the majority of Republican members of Congress, like Jim Jordan, adhere to an unbreakable law: Their loyalty and service is to Trump, corporate structures and big money. There is no regard or loyalty to the citizenry of the United States of America. Pictures of abusive behavior toward its less powerful citizens, pictures and quotes of Trump inciting insurrection, rights of women (rape okay, abortion no, but soldiers sent to be killed in fruitless wars, yes), coddling of the gun lobby and guns everywhere are ignored and refuted by repeated, blatant lies.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on the homeless population, Palestine and what Trump got right

Bronx: Restoring 24-hour subway service sounds like NYC, all right. But some of the precautions put into place for COVID-19 need to be revisited. If the subways are running 24 hours a day, how effectively will these trains be cleaned? It is true that the train volume will be reduced, but when will those trains used during the overnight hours be swapped out and cleaned?